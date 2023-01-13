Mick Fleetwood shares eulogy he gave at Christine McVie's memorial service

Mick Fleetwood has shared his eulogy for the late Christine McVie. Picture: 1. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 2. Ochs Archives/Getty Images 3. Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Fleetwood Mac rocker took to Instagram to share the eulogy he read at his late bandmate's memorial service in Malibu.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mick Fleetwood has shared the moving eulogy he presented at the memorial service of Christine McVie.

The Fleetwood Mac star died on 30th November 2022, aged 79, after a short illness and a celebration of her life took place this Monday 9th January in Malibu, California with friends, family and her former bandmates Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

Taking to Instagram to share his dedication to his former bandmate, he began: "This is what I presented on Monday 9 2023 at the Celebration of Life for Christine McVie in Malibu, LA where the band members with their/our personal family and extended family of Fleetwood Mac gathered. It was a beautiful tribute to a wonderful woman and an incredible talent."

The eulogy itself including the words he shared when first finding out about the death of Christine and the following: "Thank you for coming today as we celebrate the incredible life of our sweet Christine.

"So, when we first learned that we might be losing Christine, there was an immediate coming together of everyone in the band and the Fleetwood Mac family with the hope and possibility that we would not lose Chris.

"And NOW since the loss of Christine, we are still trying to come to terms with the fact she has really flown away."

See his full post below:

It continued: "In THIS moment in time, we celebrate her life, all together here today to help with our healing.

"I've been blessed to be a part of a family that created a safe place for Chris and the band's music to unfold. I am extremely honored for her to have been in my family's life for over 55 years. Amy, Lucy, Ruby and Tessa, my four beautiful daughters and extended family grew up sharing a life with Christine. We all love and miss her so much already."

He added: "I think she would have been truly amazed at all the attention and celebrations of her music around the world in total disbelief at the fact they were closing down sporting events to pay tribute to her. But that was our Christine - she was a North country girl from beginning to end never caring about the fluff. Again, it was Christing who gifted so much to millions around the world.

"She is being remembered Everywhere, Just as her song says,'I want to be with you everywhere' and she is."

READ MORE: Toby Tarrant pays tribute to Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac

The Fleetwood Mac drummer went on to thank the Fleetwood Mac family and ended the eulogy with an ancient Sanskrit poem, which was given to him by his mother and sits next to his bed.

See it in full below:

Look well to this day,

For it is life

The very best of life,

In it's brief course lie all the

Realities and truths of existence,

The joy of growth,

The splendor of action

The glory of power

For yesterday is but a memory

And tomorrow is only a vision

But today, if well lived, makes

Every yesterday a memory

Of happiness.

And every tomorrow

A vision of hope.

Look well therefore to this day.

READ MORE: The celebrities and public figures we lost in 2022