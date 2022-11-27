Jill Scott wins I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here 2022

Jill Scott has been crowned the winner of I'm A Celeb 2022. Picture: ITV

The former Lioness has been crowned the Queen of The Jungle on the ITV reality competition with Owen Warner as runner up.

Jill Scott has been crowned the Queen of The Jungle in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The former Lioness was named the winner of the 2022 instalment of the reality show, which saw over 12million vote for their winner.

The sports star beat stiff competition from Hollyoaks heartthrob Owen Warner, 23, who came in second place and the Tory MP Matt Hancock, who placed third and made it into the final.

The 35-year-old former professional footballer told Ant and Dec: "I can't believe this. I just can't believe it. Honestly, I'm gonna owe my grandma, a lot of money for the 12 million votes that came in. It's definitely hard to take in.

"These guys have been incredible, there shouldn't be just one winner, we couldn't have got through it without each other."

The Lioness was then crowned by fourth-placed campmate Mike Tindall and could be heard crying "Oh my God, wow!" as she walked across the bridge on her way to her partner Shelly Unnit.

Moments before her victory, Jill - who was part of the England team that won the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 - urged children to get into sport at any level as she believes her experience helped her with her time on the show.

Runner-up Owen also gushed at the result: "I'm so gassed for Jill, I think everyone agrees. No one deserves it more than Jill!"

After the news, the campmate - who credited the jungle with turning him from a "boy into a man" was reunited with his mum Polly.

Owen Warner came in second place in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Picture: ITV

The ITV show - which saw celebs return to the Australian jungle for the first time in two years - witnessed the elimination of ITV news journalist and Loose Women anchor Charlene White, A Place In The Sun host Scarlette Douglas, Coronation street star Sue Cleaver, Culture Club icon Boy George, comedian and Gogglebox star Babatunde Aléshé, Radio X presenter Chris Moyles, comedian Seann Walsh, ex-rugby star Mike Tindall and Tory MP Matt Hancock.

Though he was a controversial signing for the show, the former Health Secretary Matt Hancock defied the odds by making it to the final.

Speaking to Ant and Dec about the achievement, he said: "I just wanted to show what I'm like as a person. Lots of people come to me with preconceived ideas for obvious reasons and I just wanted ti to be myself. I strongly believe that politicians as a whole don't come across as human."

