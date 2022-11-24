Chris Moyles is the sixth star to leave I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The Radio X DJ was the first to enter the villa at the start of the new series. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

The Radio X presenter has left the jungle after 20 days in camp.

Chris Moyles is the sixth campmate to leave I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! after 20 days in the jungle.

He told presenters Ant and Dec as he made his way out of camp: "On the day that I thought I've got this! I just said this morning, I really fancied doing the Cyclone."

The Radio X presenter said: "I'm scared of everything and I know that now. I'm an anxious scared man and I'm only comfortable in a radio studio."

"I'm gutted that Matt Hancock is more popular than me," he went on. "Why am I out and he's still in? What the bejeesus is going on?"

Chris admitted he had issues with the public figure of Matt Hancock, MP, but revealed that he respected Matt as a campmate.

Asked who he'd like to win, Chris predicted: "Jill, Owen and Mike in the final three - and either Owen or Jill to win. I don't think Mike gives a monkeys."

In his final episode, Chris joined forces with Hollyoaks star Owen Warner to play Savage Sorting Office, which saw Chris operating a crane blindfolded and Owen suspended through a harness, while sorting through "post" including offal, snakes and creepy crawlies.

Chris valiantly put himself forward for the trial and was backed by Jill, who said: "I think Chris should go as he wants to have a good memory of a Trial."

After Mike suggested Chris pick a partner, the DJ mused: “I’m tempted to pick Owen because of our amazing team work the other day. And, no offence, we’re both the best looking dudes in here.”

Sadly, the pair were only able to secure one out of six possible stars during the trial, with Owen blaming himself for their overall performance.

Returning to camp, the actor and model declared to his celeb pals: “One star and I take full blame. It was my fault.”

Chris, however, did manage to see the funny side, joking that they'd achieved one star: “Merely by the fact that I was just here…”

The Radio X presenter had an eventful time in the jungle, and was the first to enter the luxury villa at the start of the series.

When presenters Ant and Dec revealed that viewers had been voting for one celebrity to become a Jungle VIP - Love Island star Olivia Attwood was told she would receive the special treatment and chose Chris as her partner to enjoy a luxury feast.

However, the pair were both tasked with parachuting out of a helicopter 10,000 feet above the Australian beach, an experience which prompted Chris to say: "I’m so happy to be on the ground. Seriously, I’ll eat a sheep’s anus any day rather than do that again.”

He told Ant and Dec: It feels like a bizarre dream. I don't like heights. But the free-falling bit was amazing."

During his time in the jungle, Moyles opened up about how he left his job at Radio 1 and started a new life with girlfriend Tiffany Austin and hosting the breakfast show at Radio X, plus the full story of his amazing weight loss journey.

Chris took part in a number of Bushtucker Trials, but only managed to take home one meal on the task Boiling Point, in which the presenter had to unscrew plastic stars located around a subterranean, underwater room. The confined space full of water caused a couple of panicky moments for the star

The Radio X presenter told Ant and Dec: “I’m going to be honest with you, it all went t**s up."

Returning to camp Chris told the other celebrities: “It’s really not good news and I’m really sorry. This is so awkward. I didn’t and I’m not joking, I got one star."

When MP Matt Hancock entered the jungle with comedian Seann Walsh, Chris was initially quite light-hearted about the situation, asking the former Health Secretary: “You’ve got to get it out of the way for me. Please just say, ‘next slide please’ and I’m really happy.”

However, Moyles had some issues with Hancock's reasons for taking part in the show, later admitting to property expert and TV presenter Scarlette Douglas, "He said, ‘I think I’m here for forgiveness’. Forgiveness for what Matt? What are you sorry for? Are you sorry for being caught? Are you sorry for having an affair? Are you sorry for making bad decisions?"

Chris continued: “He’s trying to portray that he’s being totally honest and it’s eating away at me.”

However, the presenter's attitude towards the politician thawed over time - particularly after Hancock was successful in a number of tasks.