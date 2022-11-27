Matt Hancock finishes third on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Matt Hancock finished I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in third place. Picture: ITV

By Jenny Mensah

The Tory MP has become the second runner up on the ITV reality competition after making it to the final.

Matt Hancock has finished third place on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The Tory MP finally left the jungle after making it to the final of the ITV1 show, alongside ex-Lioness Jill Scott and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner.

Hancock's arrival into camp was part of a surprise late arrival with comedian Seann Walsh and he was met with a lukewarm reaction from his celeb campmates who questioned him over his decision to enter while parliament was sitting.

Despite being one of the most controversial I'm A Celeb signings of all time, the former Health Secretary was able to impress the voting public through his dedication to Bushtucker trials, in which he won several stars for camp.

His determination saw him beat ex-Rugby player Mike Tindall to make the final three and won him a dream meal in tonight's (27th November) episode.

Reflecting on his time in the jungle over a glass of champagne, he told Ant and Dec: "I remember all those things but I was like 'Oh God did I really say all that?' I just wanted to show what I'm like as a person. Lots of people come to me with preconceived ideas for obvious reasons and I just wanted ti to be myself. I strongly believe that politicians as a whole don't come across as human."



The MP - who served as Camp Leader and was voted to do six consecutive trials by the public during his time on the show - added that he was "nervous" when he first entered the jungle with comedian Seann Walsh but wanted people to get to know the real version of himself.



"When I first walked in there was just Seann and we got slightly giddy. He makes everybody look good and then when we walked into the main camp and they already had their dynamics that was quite...but as I say, people think they know me but they don't. They know Matt Hancock from the TV and the media."

