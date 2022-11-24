Liam Gallagher rages as Babatunde I'm A Celeb exit and Matt Hancock remains

24 November 2022, 14:21 | Updated: 24 November 2022, 14:47

Babatunde Aléshé, Liam Gallagher and Matt Hancock
Babatunde Aléshé, Liam Gallagher and Matt Hancock. Picture: 1. ITV 2. Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty 3. ITV

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman shared his love for the comedian and Gogglebox star and raged at Matt Hancock still being in the jungle.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has reacted to the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! result last night (23rd November), which saw Babatunde Aléshé evicted from the jungle.

The comedian and Gogglebox star become the fifth celeb to be booted out of the show, meaning he secured less public votes than Mike Tindall, Jill Scott, Owen Warner, Chris Moyles, Seann Walsh and Tory politician Matt Hancock.

The former Oasis frontman seemed particularly annoyed by the latter and took to his favourite platform to share his thoughts about the MP still being on the show.

Taking to Twitter the Manchester rocker said: "F*** off love baba Tunde can’t live in a world where T*** Hancock still pulling the wool".

Babatunde, who is fresh out of the jungle reacted to the praise, writing: "MAN LIKE LIAM GALLAGHER!!!!!!!!!"

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine to headline Boardmasters 2023

Liam might be a fan of watching I'm A Celeb, but you'd be unlikely to see him ever take part in the ITV reality competition.

Asked by a fan if he'd ever consider a stint on the show the Rock 'N' Roll Star replied: "Never I’m not a celebrity".

It's not the first time Liam has shared his thoughts on going on the celeb reality competition, previously telling LadBible's Ask the Audience that he'd rather "walk the streets and beg," because he's petrified of "creepy-crawlies".

He revealed: "I'm a s**tbag when it comes to spiders and stuff like that, man. Nah, not a chance. They wouldn't have the money. They haven't got the budget to get me in there. I wouldn't do it. I wouldn't do it.

"The Supersonic singer added: "I'd rather just walk the streets and beg, you know what I mean, if I needed the money, you know what I mean? I wouldn't do it. No, I'm not into creepy-crawlies and that."

READ MORE: Chris Moyles skydives in the first episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

