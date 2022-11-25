Chris Moyles reveals how much weight he lost on I'm A Celeb

By Jenny Mensah

The Radio X presenter revealed the effects of eating rice and beans have had on his weight exclusively on The Chris Moyles Show.

Chris Moyles has revealed he lost a stone and a half while appearing on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The Radio X DJ became the sixth celeb to be eliminated from the jungle, where the cast's main diet consisted of rice and beans.

Speaking to Toby Tarrant and The Chris Moyles Show team this morning (25th November), he shared: "I got weighed right at the beginning of isolation and they weigh you literally the first thing you do when you come out, you go see the medical officer and they weigh you and check that you're alright and not lost the plot and what not. So yeah, I lost weight."

Asked how many pounds he's actually actually shed, he revealed: "I've lost a stone and a half."

Chris Moyles reveals I'm A Celeb weight loss. Picture: Radio X/ITV

READ MORE: Chris Moyles talks bond with Olivia Attwood and her I'm A Celeb departure

Chris also admitted the campmates tried to steal what they could from their jaunts out of camp and managed to nab some chalk, a pen, and even some Health & Safety guidelines.

"I managed to steal two and a half biscuits. You know the ones that you get in hotels, where there's two in one wrapper? I managed to get through that entire trial with the crane with two biscuits in my left pocket."

He added: "Then I got back to camp, managed to find a rice bag that was empty, put the biscuits in and break them all in half and hide them in the toilet. Then I had to try and subliminally tell everybody they needed to go to the toilet because I'd 'cleaned the seat'!

"Three campmates managed to eat half a biscuit before one of the 72 cameras they have there worked out what I was doing and the biscuits disappeared."

Chris also opened up about his relationship with Hollyoaks star Owen Warner and Lioness Jill Scott and revealed why he's backing them to win.

"I'd love Jill to win, because I think she has no idea how funny she is, he gushed. "She's so quick and so funny. And we talked about meeting up to watch one of the England games [...] and then go for a curry. And Babatunde’s up for that, Owen’s up for that, if Mike's available, he's up for it. And Jill said ‘ah yeah, count me in’. And I'm like ‘Jill, if you are not hired to do punditry on an England game the moment you get out, then there's something wrong with the world’ because she’s so funny and so sharp, and she has no idea.

"So for that reason, I would love her to be Queen of the Jungle. And there’s certainly been more Kings of the jungle than Queens. But if it was a King of the jungle, then I'd want Owen to win it because I think he'd be flabbergasted and it would mean a lot to him.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 at 9.15pm tonight (25th November).

READ MORE: Chris Moyles on smuggling biscuits into camp on I'm A Celebrity!