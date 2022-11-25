Chris Moyles talks bond with Olivia Attwood and her I'm A Celeb departure

Chris Moyles discusses Olivia Attwood's departure from I'm A Celeb. Picture: Radio X/ITV

By Radio X

The Radio X presenter gave us his first interview out of the jungle and revealed how the campmates felt about Olivia Attwood's departure.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chris Moyles has talked about his short but sweet friendship with Olivia Attwood on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and revealed that campmates felt "so bad" after her departure.

The Radio X DJ became the sixth star to be eliminated from the jungle last night (24th November) and naturally he video called into his own radio show to catch up with Toby Tarrant and The Chris Moyles Show team.

Asked about the bond he'd formed with Olivia early on in the show, Chris said: "Oh my god yeah. [Boy] George assumed that Olivia and I had known each other for years, because within 90 seconds of him meeting me and her on the beach she was like making remarks about me and taking the pee.

"And he's like, 'how long have you known each other?' We're like '20 hours? 18 hours?' Or whatever it was.

" So yeah, oh my god, we felt so bad for because she got all the way to camp and didn't stay the night. And that's really really tough."

READ MORE: Chris Moyles on smuggling biscuits into camp on I'm A Celebrity!

Olivia was sadly forced to leave the show on medical grounds after it was discovered she had dangerously low potassium levels and was anaemic.

Chris revealed the campmates felt worried for her because they weren't allowed contact with the outside world, but they were assured by the I'm a Celeb team behind the scenes she would be fine.

He recalled: "We were all behind the scenes going 'Is she okay, can you send our love to her blah blah blah,' and there's obviously no contact with the outside world so we didn't know how she was.

"And they said, you know, 'Don't worry, she'll be fine' and apparently she is fine."

He joked: "So I would say good morning to her but she already told me she doesn't listen [to The Chris Moyles Show]!"

READ MORE: Chris Moyles is the sixth star to leave I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Chris also told Radio X that the campmates were always on a mission to steal whatever they could and on his last trial, he managed to smuggle two packets of hotel biscuits.

"I managed to steal two and a half biscuits. You know the ones that you get in hotels, where there's two in one wrapper? I managed to get through that entire trial with the crane with two biscuits in my left pocket."

"Then I got back to camp, managed to find a rice bag that was empty, put the biscuits in and break them all in half and hide them in the toilet. Then I had to try and subliminally tell everybody they needed to go to the toilet because I'd 'cleaned the seat'!

"Three campmates managed to eat half a biscuit before one of the 72 cameras they have there worked out what I was doing and the biscuits disappeared."

Chris was the sixth member to leave the Australian jungle, following broadcaster Charlene White, TV presenter Scarlette Douglas, actress Sue Cleaver, musician Boy George and comedian Babatunde Aleshe.

The radio legend chalked up 20 days in camp and admitted he'd lost some weight.

"I got weighed right at the beginning in isolation and it's the first thing you do when you come out, so yes, I lost weight! I've lost a stone and a half!"

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 at 9.15pm tonight (25th November)

READ MORE: Scarlette Douglas reveals close friendship with Chris Moyles on I'm A Celeb