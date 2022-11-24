Scarlette Douglas reveals close friendship with Chris Moyles on I'm A Celeb

24 November 2022, 17:34 | Updated: 24 November 2022, 18:27

By Jenny Mensah

The TV presenter admitted she was gutted to be out of the Jungle, but is enjoying being the the luxury of the hotel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Scarlette Douglas was the second I'm A Celebrity campmate to be evicted from the jungle and she's taken some time out to speak to Radio X about her time on the show.

The A Place In The Sun presenter admitted she was "gutted" leave I'm A Celeb, but added: "It is nice to have clean clothes on, to not smell of smoke, to be afraid of some sort of deadly snake that might come at any moment and bite me on the butt...

"It's quite nice to feel comfortable in a clean hotel and stay in a lovely bed."

Scarlette Douglas talks to Toby Tarrant about her time in I'm A Celeb
Scarlette Douglas talks to Toby Tarrant about her time in I'm A Celeb. Picture: Radio X

Quizzed about the moment Chris Moyles walked into the jungle with one star after talking part in the Boiling Point trial, she recalled: "He always thought he was going to be rubbish and come back with one star, so when he did and we realised he was being serious, we were like: 'You know, it's fine. You did your best. You didn't shout I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here'."

Despite his poor performance in the trials and challenges so far, Scarlette praised her campmate and revealed they were tight on the show.

"I love Chris," she told Toby Tarrant. "Me and him were like that in there (crosses fingers) and he keeps smiling and he's like, 'I can't believe I'm still in,' but he's smashing it.'"

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher rages as Babatunde I'm A Celeb exit and Matt Hancock remains

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight from 9pm on ITV1.

More in I'm A Celebrity

Babatunde Aléshé, Liam Gallagher and Matt Hancock

Liam Gallagher rages as Babatunde I'm A Celeb exit and Matt Hancock remains

Comedian Babatúndé Aléshé has been voted off the reality show

Babatúndé Aléshé is the fifth contestant to leave I'm A Celebrity

Pippa reads Chris Moyles letter from his girlfriend Tiff in full

Chris Moyles' girlfriend Tiff jokes in full I'm A Celeb letter: "Tell Mike to keep his hands to himself"

Matt Hancock broke government rules over I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! stint, watchdog says

Boy George is the latest celebrity evicted from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Boy George is fourth star evicted from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

George Boy talks coming out story and credits David Bowie helping him feel he could be himself

Boy George reveals when he knew he was gay, says David Bowie helped him feel he wasn't alone

More on The Chris Moyles Show

The Chris Moyles Show team play The Big Blow Off

The Chris Moyles Show team play the I'm A Celebrity Big Blow Off

Sue Cleaver leaves the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Sue Cleaver is the third I’m A Celebrity contestant to leave the jungle

Charlene White was the first celebrity to be voted out of camp

Charlene White is the first to leave I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Chris Moyles takes on the Boiling Point challenge

Chris Moyles on his Bushtucker Trial performance: "I'm really sorry"