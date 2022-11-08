Chris Moyles reveals the turning point in his weight loss journey

By Jenny Mensah

The Radio X presenter opened up on I'm A Celeb about what kickstarted his weight loss journey and what finally allowed him to see huge results.

Chris Moyles has revealed the turning point which led him to dramatic weight loss.

The Radio X presenter and broadcasting legend is taking part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and on last night's show he was quizzed on his lifestyle change.

Asked by Loose Women host Charlene White what "turned it around", he revealed: "It was a mixture of things. I climbed Kili, Kilimanjaro. I was 17 and a half stone. It was Christmas and we were climbing in March and I thought, 'Hmm... I better lose a bit of weight.'

"So I got down to 16 [stone], climbed Kili and lost a stone in a week. And so I sat at 15 [stone] for ages and had a trainer and one day I just went, 'It's a waste of time this training. I'm not losing any weight'. And he just barked at me and said: 'That's 'cause you're diet's f***ing s***!"

He added: "I just went, 'You know what? Maybe let's not drink every day. Let's just pull it back.' And then that was it. It just all clicked into place".

Chris Moyles told his I'm A Celeb campmates what kickstarted his dramatic weight loss. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Chris has spoken about his regime in the past and revealed he swore by intermittent fasting and his Peloton bike during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on Jamie Carragher's podcast The Greatest Game back in 2020, he said: "You were saying before we started recording like 'What do we do for the rest of the day?' We get asked that a lot. So today, I'll go home - I'm intermittent fasting at the moment, Jamie. I'm doing that."

He went on: "[The gym] used to be 11-12 or 11-1 depending on what I was doing. I'd do a double session, but I don't go to the gym anymore because of the COVID [...] so now I train at home and I'm all over the Peloton.

"I love it. I love the Peloton."

Chris Moyles faced his fears on I'm A Celeb's launch episode on Sunday 6th November, where he skydived 10,000 ft from a helicopter.

The DJ also took place in the first ever trial, alongside Boy George, Scarlette Douglass and the now departed Olivia Attwood.

The team won a total of eight meals for their campmates, before joining them at the main camp.

Olivia Attwood has since had to leave the competition on "medical grounds," but her team has issued a statement confirming fans would hear the truth from her "in due course".

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight on ITV at 9.15pm.

