Olivia Attwood forced to quit I'm A Celeb on medical grounds

Olivia Attwood is the first celebrity to leave I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

By Jenny Mensah

According reports, the Love Island star has been forced to depart from the show just after a day after its first episode.

Olivia Attwood has been forced to quit I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

According to reports, the Love Island star and TV personality has been forced to leave the show just 24 hours after roughing it on a desert island.

A source told The Sun: "Olivia was involved in a medical drama overnight.

"She really want to go back into the camp but medics won't let her."

Olivia was the second star to appear on the launch show, arriving just after Chris Moyles and receiving the most votes to become the first I'm A Celeb VIP (Very Isolated Person).

She unwittingly selected the Radio X DJ to join her in her special privileges and the pair tucked in to a swanky meal before heading off to complete a terrifying skydive from a helicopter at 10,000ft..

Olivia and Chris were then joined by other VIPs Boy George and Scarlett Douglas where they found out they'd be spending the night on the deserted island on a very basic camp.

After completing her sky dive the star gushed: "Oh my god I'm crying, that's the most amazing thing I've ever done, ever."

The 31-year-old star - who became the first Love Island contestant to appear on the show - added: "That is incredible. Top 10 experience of my life. Just amazing."

ITV have since released a statement, which read: "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo medical checks."Unfortunately, the medical team has advised that it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation.

"She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the show."

The news will be gutting for audiences, who were praising Olivia and even tipping her to win the entire show.

It will be no less disappointing for Chris Moyles' celebrity pal Andi Peters who revealed he thought he would strike up a special "bond" with the star.

"Here's the thing I think," he told Toby Tarrant. "Him and Olivia Attwood. I think they're gonna form a really close bond, because she's lovely. I've worked with her and she's sensational."

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 continues tonight, Monday 7th November at 9pm on ITV.