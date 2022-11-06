Chris Moyles skydives in the first episode of I'm A Celebrity!

The Radio X DJ has undertaken a hair-raising challenge in the first episode of the new series.

Chris Moyles has been dropped into the new series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here - literally!

He and co-star Olivia Attwood parachuted onto an Australian beach from a height of 10,000 feet. After the challenge, Chris admitted: "I’ll eat a sheep’s anus any day rather than do that again.”

The Radio X presenter has joined the cast of this year's reality show and the new series is the most elaborate to date. Returning to the Australian jungle for the first time in three years.

The first episode of the show saw Chris arrive at a luxury villa to find himself all alone. He joked: “I’m sure there’s meant to be more people.”

Chris Moyles arrives first at the I'm A Celeb VIP Villa. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Following quickly behind him was Olivia, star of Love Island and The Only Way Is Essex, TV presenter and journalist Charlene White, England Lioness Jill Scott MBE and comedian Babatúndé Aléshé.

Presenters Ant and Dec revealed that viewers had been voting for one celebrity to become a Jungle VIP - and that Olivia would receive the special treatment.

Chris Moyles and Olivia Attwood enjoy a meal as Jungle VIPs. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Olivia was then told she got to pick a plus one to enjoy the meal with her and she picked a stunned Chris Moyles.

Olivia said: “I am equal parts flattered and unnerved the public voted for me to be a VIP… I’m hoping it's a nice thing but I've got a feeling it might not be.”

Chris also pondered what it might mean and said: “I think VIP realistically means we get to have a plate of fruit and then do something that scares the living s*** out of me.”

Soon enough, a message arrived, saying: “Olivia and Chris, we hope you enjoyed your meal. It’s now time to begin your journey into camp and as VIPs you’re going to get a taste of the high life by jumping out of a chopper at 10,000ft.”

Chris said to Olivia: “You take me for a prawn and then in a helicopter - you’re a s*** date.”

"I'm pretty terrified by the whole thing," Chris admitted. "I'd rather be at the pub.... or anywhere else"

Chris Moyles skydives from a helicopter in the first episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

After completing the jump first, Olivia said: “Oh my god I’m crying, that’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever done, ever. That is incredible. Top 10 experience of my life. Just amazing.”

On the way down, a jubilant Chris exclaimed "That was everything!"

Fresh from his jump and joining her on the beach, Chris said: “I’m so happy to be on the ground. Seriously, I’ll eat a sheep’s anus any day rather than do that again.”

Chris touches down on the Australian beach. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

The pair were then joined on the beach by pop legend Boy George and property expert Scarlette Douglas.

Olivia said to Chris: “I’m a big Boy George fan, I was pretty gassed. No offence, you’re great, but it’s BG!”

The four of them then discovered a camp with some instructions: “While you might be used to life as a VIP, on I’m A Celebrity that means something very different. You are now Very Isolated People and you’ll spend tonight marooned on this island."

Boy George, Scarlette Douglas, Chris Moyles and Olivia Attwood survey their new home for the night. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

"Tomorrow, you’ll all take on the first trial of the series before joining your fellow celebrities in camp.”

Boy George said: “Maybe I’ll meditate.”

Chris joked: “It’s like a student flat!”

Chris Moyles and Olivia Attwood prepare for Night 1 in the Jungle! Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Joining the crew in the jungle this year will be Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and ex-England Rugby Player Mike Tindall MBE.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returned tonight (Sunday 6th November) on ITV, watch the next live episode tomorrow at 9pm (Monday 7th November) on ITV and ITV Hub.

