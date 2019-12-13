The 25 best tracks of 2019

13 December 2019

Gerry Cinnamon, Foals, Jade Bird, Sam Fender, Liam Gallagher
Gerry Cinnamon, Foals, Jade Bird, Sam Fender, Liam Gallagher. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty/Shervin Lainez/Glassnote/Tom Beard/Chuffmedia/Sam Neil/QPrime/Warner Bros/Press

Radio X has the ultimate playlist from 2019: the best songs by the biggest artists in our world from the past twelve months.

Our Top 25 from 2019 takes in established campaigners like Noel and Liam Gallagher, Stereophonics and The Black Keys, while adding some of the best new acts of the year, from Sam Fender and Jade Bird to Billie Eilish and Yonaka.

  1. The Amazons - Mother

    The Reading rockers have cannoned into 2019 with a confident second album in Future Dust. They're only going to get bigger and better.

  2. Jade Bird - I Get No Joy

    One of Radio X's tips for 2019, this young singer-songwriter has a unique voice and an equally unique worldview.

  3. The Black Keys - Lo/Hi

    Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney returned in 2019 with their patented brand of laid-back blues-rock all present and correct. This is a textbook example.

  4. Blossoms - Your Girlfriend

    Tom Ogden tells a story of love, angst and trying to do the right thing against one's primal urges. It's like a blinkin' soap opera!

  5. Catfish And The Bottlemen - Longshot

    Their third album, The Balance, kept to the perfect Catfish formula, but Van McCann's lyrics remain witty and insightful. And they know how to write a big tune.

  6. Gerry Cinnamon - Canter

    He's a phenomenon - huge in his native Scotland, and amassing fans across the UK every week. 2020 will be even bigger. This is his call-to-arms.

  7. Coldplay - Orphans

    Chris Martin and co prove that they can continue to provoke thought and comment as they prep a big year of activity in 2020.

  8. Courteeners - Heavy Jacket

    Liam Fray proves he's one of the UK's most consistently interesting songwriters - everyone's looking forward to the new Courteeners album in January.

  9. DMAs - Silver

    Ethereal musings from the Australian trio, much beloved by Liam Gallagher.

  10. Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted

    A very special talent that's catching the attention of the wider world... and Dave Grohl thinks she's amazing. This is a teaser of her next album, due 2020.

  11. Sam Fender - Hypersonic Missiles

    Young Fender started the year winning a BRIT and he's just got bigger since then. This is a stunning summary of 2019 and all it encompasses.

  12. Florence + The Machine - Moderation

    A one-off single that followed 2018's High As Hope, Florence Welch now feels like the planet's Earth Mother who's keeping humanity on the straight and narrow.

  13. Foals - The Runner

    Two new albums in one year, but Oxford's finest show no signs of stopping their quest for invention and innovation.

  14. Liam Gallagher - Shockwave

    Big, bold, brash - and uncompromising. Liam was back and better than ever in 2019.

  15. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - This Is The Place

    The elder Gallagher continues to dig deep and expand his sound and influences. He assured us this was a particularly "Manchester"-sounding record and he's not wrong - it could be a Hacienda floor-filler from 1990.

  16. Kaiser Chiefs - People Know How To Love One Another

    Ricky Wilson rails against the media's treatment of the General Public with another pointed lyric.

  17. Love Fame Tragedy - My Cheating Heart

    Murph from The Wombats goes solo with a vocal from Maddi Jean Waterhouse. Epic.

  18. Mumford And Sons - Beloved

    From their fourth album Delta, issued around the time that the Mumfords were taking their ambitious new live show around Europe.

  19. The Raconteurs - Help Me Stranger

    Jack White's blue rock troubadours keep it classy with a gospel-themed instant classic.

  20. Sea Girls – Violet

    Perfect indie pop from the London quartet that puts a spring in your step.

  21. The S.L.P. - Nobody Else

    Kasabian always had one foot in clubland, and Serge Pizzorno's solo project embraces it fully. Best heard as the sun comes up on the beach.

  22. Stereophonics - Chaos From The Top Down

    Kelly Jones takes aim at society, government, the media - the lot. One of the most passionate songs of the year.

  23. Ten Tonnes - Better Than Me

    George Ezra's brother, Ethan Barnett, delivers a joyous singalong.

  24. Vampire Weekend - Harmony Hall

    Ezra Koenig pushes the envelope with Vampire Weekend's comeback album and music is all the better for it.

  25. Yonaka – Creature

    Theresa Jarvis fronts one of Britain's most striking rock bands - their live shows have proved revelatory.

