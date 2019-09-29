WATCH: Sam Fender performs live for Radio X at the O₂ Ritz Manchester

The young singer-songwriter celebrated his Number 1 debut album Hypersonic Missiles with an amazing show in Manchester. Watch the set here.

Radio X Presents Liam Gallagher with very special guest Sam Fender took place at the O₂ Ritz Manchester on Saturday 21 September.

Liam’s very special guest at the Manchester show was Sam Fender, who was celebrating a huge achievement.

The day before (Friday 20 September), the young singer-songwriter from North Shields learnt that his debut album, Hypersonic Missiles, had gone to Number 1 in the UK charts.

Opening the set with Millennial, Fender showcased his debut LP with hugely popular songs, including The Borders, Dead Boys, Hypersonic Missiles and Will We Talk?

You can watch all the action from the set right here.

Before the show, Sam sat down with Liam to discuss having a Number 1 album.

Fender said of the experience of getting to the top with his debut: "It's kind of mad. I don't feel much different... Why am I f**king lying to you? I feel mental mate.”

The Oasis legend replied: "Yeah, it's hard to put your finger on mate," before quipping: "You'll probably realise when you're number two next week."

Needless to say, Gallagher's prediction that his own second solo album, Why Me? Why Not. would knock Fender's Hypersonic Missiles off the top spot came true this weekend.

Sam Fender live for Radio X at the O₂ Ritz Manchester 21 September 2019 setlist:

Millennial

Will We Talk?

The Borders

Dead Boys

Spice

Play God

Hypersonic Missiles

Earlier that week, Sam came into Radio X to talk John Kennedy - the most trusted man in music - through Hypersonic Missiles track by track.

You can watch the whole interview here:

During the interview, Sam explained how the moving song Dead Boys - about suicide in young men - had a powerful effect on one listener:

"There was a guy who was on his way to kill himself and he was driving his car. He was going to drive his car off the road and I was on [the radio] and doing a chat about Dead Boys and singing the song…"

“[The presenter] got an email six months later and I got tied into the email as well, and it was basically saying that he heard what was on the radio and because of that chat on the show he pulled over, cried his eyes out, went home to his wife and said he needed help..."