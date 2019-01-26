DMA's: Things You Should Know

Radio X tells you everything you need to know the Australian band...

The DMA's are a trio. The band are comprised of lead vocalist and drummer Tommy O'Dell, lead guitar and backing vocalist Matt Mason, and guitarist Johnny Took. via GIPHY

The band were formed in Sydney, Australia in 2012 The DMA's. Picture: Press

Their debut album was released in Hills End was released in 2016 It included their crossover single, Delete:

The band have very different influences via GIPHY Guitarist Johnny has cited country and folk music, as well as Neil Young and Bob Dylan as his big influences. The Britpop side comes from Tommy, while Mason is more into Pavement, Sonic Youth and American guitar rock.

Lead singer Tommy was a painter & decorator for 10 years. via GIPHY In an interview with skiddle.com guitarist Johnny Took revealed: "Tommy had been a painter for like ten years. His brother's a painter and his dad's a painter. Not like Van Gogh shit. Office blocks and stuff. I was doing random jobs, I was building stages for a while, I was working in pubs. Towards the end, Mason and me were doing cover gigs around Sydney."

Tommy's dad is a scouser The DMA's at Latitude Festival 2016. Picture: Jon Mo The band are often compared to the likes of Oasis and The Stone Roses, which could be something to do with Tommy's British dad and the fact his elder brother would often play Britpop music. That could also have influenced Tommy's very British looking clobber...

The two artists the band can agree on are Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan via GIPHY

They did an awesome cover of Cher's Believe for Triple J

They're actually a six piece on tour If you're wondering how the drummer manages to be in two places at once, it's because the band are doubled in numbers when they play live, joined by their touring bandmates Joel Flyger on rhythm guitar, Thomas Crandles on bass guitar and Liam Hoskins on drums.

They've supported The Kooks and Courteeners in the UK Courteeners. Picture: Press

They're returning to the UK for live dates in December 2018 The second Glasgow show is now also sold out. See you soon. https://t.co/iRwZLrjAA3 pic.twitter.com/mL74ezPlbn — DMA'S (@dmasmusic) September 14, 2018 See DMA's December 2018 UK tour dates here: Wednesday 5 December - Anson Rooms, Bristol Thursday 6 December - Pyramids Centre - Portsmouth Saturday 8 December - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow - SOLD OUT Sunday 9 December - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow - SOLD OUT Monday 10 December - O2 Academy, Leicester Wednesday 12 December - O2 Academy, Leicester Thursday 13 December - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester - SOLD OUT Saturday 15 December - Hull University Student's Union, Hull Sunday 16 December - O2 Academy Sheffield Monday 17 December - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

They once tried to steal booze from Noel Gallagher's dressing room Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press Speaking to WOW 24/7 they revealed: "Our drummer went in his green room at the Ball to rack some booze but he was in there doing an interview. I still don’t know why he tried to do that, though, there was free unlimited grog at the artist bar. " Noel Gallagher also once joked that he'd boo them from the side of the stage. He never did.

They've had a drink with Liam Gallagher & could be writing for his second album DMA'S making new friends in London. Tommy & Liam. Posted by I OH YOU on Thursday, 27 April 2017 After Liam Gallagher rated the band's second album, they revealed they had a pint with the former Oasis frontman last year and teased writing for Liam's second solo album "could be on the cards".

Their second album, For Now, was released on 27 April 2018 Out Now - https://t.co/aTB3wwOKIj pic.twitter.com/foJWivsS40 — DMA'S (@dmasmusic) April 27, 2018