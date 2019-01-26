DMA's: Things You Should Know

  1. The DMA's are a trio.

    The band are comprised of lead vocalist and drummer Tommy O'Dell, lead guitar and backing vocalist Matt Mason, and guitarist Johnny Took.

  2. The band were formed in Sydney, Australia in 2012

    The DMA's
    The DMA's. Picture: Press

  3. Their debut album was released in Hills End was released in 2016

    It included their crossover single, Delete:

  4. The band have very different influences

    Guitarist Johnny has cited country and folk music, as well as Neil Young and Bob Dylan as his big influences. The Britpop side comes from Tommy, while Mason is more into Pavement, Sonic Youth and American guitar rock.

  5. Lead singer Tommy was a painter & decorator for 10 years.

    In an interview with skiddle.com guitarist Johnny Took revealed: "Tommy had been a painter for like ten years. His brother's a painter and his dad's a painter. Not like Van Gogh shit. Office blocks and stuff. I was doing random jobs, I was building stages for a while, I was working in pubs. Towards the end, Mason and me were doing cover gigs around Sydney."

  6. Tommy's dad is a scouser

    The DMA's at Latitude Festival 2016
    The DMA's at Latitude Festival 2016. Picture: Jon Mo

    The band are often compared to the likes of Oasis and The Stone Roses, which could be something to do with Tommy's British dad and the fact his elder brother would often play Britpop music. That could also have influenced Tommy's very British looking clobber...

  7. The two artists the band can agree on are Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan

  8. They did an awesome cover of Cher's Believe for Triple J

  9. They're actually a six piece on tour

    If you're wondering how the drummer manages to be in two places at once, it's because the band are doubled in numbers when they play live, joined by their touring bandmates Joel Flyger on rhythm guitar, Thomas Crandles on bass guitar and Liam Hoskins on drums.

  10. They've supported The Kooks and Courteeners in the UK

    Courteeners
    Courteeners. Picture: Press

  11. They're returning to the UK for live dates in December 2018

    See DMA's December 2018 UK tour dates here:

    Wednesday 5 December - Anson Rooms, Bristol

    Thursday 6 December - Pyramids Centre - Portsmouth

    Saturday 8 December - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow - SOLD OUT

    Sunday 9 December - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow - SOLD OUT

    Monday 10 December - O2 Academy, Leicester

    Wednesday 12 December - O2 Academy, Leicester

    Thursday 13 December - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester - SOLD OUT

    Saturday 15 December - Hull University Student's Union, Hull

    Sunday 16 December - O2 Academy Sheffield

    Monday 17 December - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

  12. They once tried to steal booze from Noel Gallagher's dressing room

    Noel Gallagher
    Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press

    Speaking to WOW 24/7 they revealed: "Our drummer went in his green room at the Ball to rack some booze but he was in there doing an interview. I still don’t know why he tried to do that, though, there was free unlimited grog at the artist bar. "

    Noel Gallagher also once joked that he'd boo them from the side of the stage. He never did.

  13. They've had a drink with Liam Gallagher & could be writing for his second album

    DMA'S making new friends in London. Tommy & Liam.

    Posted by I OH YOU on Thursday, 27 April 2017

    After Liam Gallagher rated the band's second album, they revealed they had a pint with the former Oasis frontman last year and teased writing for Liam's second solo album "could be on the cards".

  14. Their second album, For Now, was released on 27 April 2018

  15. Their In The Air video was shot in Wimbledon.

