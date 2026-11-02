Sometimes, the extrovert up front is singing someone else's words… Here are some key examples of the lead songwriter in a band taking the back seat.

Depeche Mode Initially, Vince Clarke was the man behind the songs in Basildon's finest exponents of synth-popm while frontman Dave Gahan delivered them. But when Clarke left in 1982 to find stardom with Erasure, Martin L. Gore stepped in to take over the duties. Critics thought the Mode would flop, but they went on to become one of the world's biggest alternative acts. Depeche Mode - Personal Jesus (Official Video)

The Who The majority of classic 'Oo numbers were Roger Daltrey singing Pete Townshend's songs. There was an ill-fated attempt for all the members to compose tracks on the1966 album A Quick One: bassist John Entwistle came up with the brilliant Boris The Spider, but Keith Moon's attempts were a bit underwhelming. The Who - Boris The Spider

Kaiser Chiefs Originally, drummer Nick Hodgson was the lyricist for the Chiefs, with Ricky Wilson singing the words.- the music was written by the group. Hodgson produced their wry slice-of-life stories until 2012 when he left to pursue a songwriting and production career. Kaiser Chiefs - Oh My God

Keane Tom Chaplin may sing the songs, but pianist Tim Rice-Oxley composed them. Keane - Everybody's Changing (Official Video)

Manic Street Preachers Richey Edwards was the primary lyricist in the Welsh rabble-rousers, but when he went missing in 1995, Nicky Wire took over the task full time. James Dean Bradfield is tasked with delivering the invective. Manic Street Preachers - Motorcycle Emptiness (Official Video)