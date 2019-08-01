Sometimes, the extrovert up front is singing someone else's words…

Depeche Mode Initially, Vince Clarke was the man behind the songs in Basildon's finest exponents of synth-pop. But he left in 1982 to find stardom with Erasure and Martin L. Gore stepped up to take over the duties. Critics thought the Mode would flop, but they went on to become one of the world's biggest alternative acts.

Kaiser Chiefs Originally, drummer Nick Hodgson was the lyricist for the Chiefs, with our man Ricky Wilson singing the words.- the music was written by the group. He produced their wry slice-of-life stories until 2012 when he left to pursue a songwriting and production career.

Keane Tom Chaplin may sing the songs, but pianist Tim Rice-Oxley composed them.

The Who The majority of classic 'Oo numbers were Roger Daltrey singing Pete Townshend's songs. There was an ill-fated attempt for all the members to compose tracks on the1966 album A Quick One: bassist John Entwistle came up with the brilliant Boris The Spider, but Keith Moon's attempts were rubbish.

Kasabian Sergio Pizzorno is the master songwriter behind Kasabian, but it's Tom Meighan who's up front delivering them.

Oasis One of the conditions of Noel Gallagher joining Liam's band was that they all had to do what Noel said. And they did - that is, until Little James came along. Thanks, Liam.