Noel Gallagher promises “Mancunian” new music in 2019

The High Flying Birds man has told Radio X that he will be releasing two more EPs in 2019 - and one will please fans of "Manchester" tunes.

Noel Gallagher has revealed to Radio X that his new song Black Star Dancing is the title track from the first of three EPs that will be released in 2019.

“I’ve got three EPs coming out this year - three four-track EPs,” he told Radio X’s Johnny Vaughan today (Thursday 2 May).

Black Star Dancing is available to download now, with a vinyl release arriving on 14 June.

Noel Gallagher and Johnny Vaughan May 2019. Picture: Radio X

Noel explained that the new 12” will be followed by two more four-track EPs, with the final one dropping around Christmas 2019.

Gallagher added that the second EP will be “a very Mancunian-sounding record”.

He added: “I can see guys in anoraks, nodding their heads moodily to it,while checking out each other’s Adidas trainers, [saying] ‘Where you got those from?’ “

Noel also promised that his low-key dates which kick off next week will feature new material - he revealed: “There’ll be some tunes that you’ll recognise and some that you won’t recognise.”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds 2019 tour dates

7 May Edinburgh, Playhouse

8 May Llandudno, Venue Cymru

9 May London, Palladium

11 May Hull, Bonus Arena

24 May Cardiff Castle

25 May Newcastle, This Is Tomorrow Festival

26 May Norwich, Sunday Sessions

7 June Manchester, Heaton Park

8 June Inverness, Bught Park

14 June Isle Of Wight Festival

16 June Dublin, Malahide Castle

30 June Exeter, Sunday Session

Full ticket information is at www.noelgallagher.com.