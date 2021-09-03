Which artist has the biggest gap between studio albums?

ABBA - The Visitors (1981) and Voyage (2021). Picture: Press

Which artists have spent the most time sitting idle between releases? Radio X does “the math”.

ABBA have surprised and delighted the world by announcing the arrival of a brand new album or original material, entitled Voyage. It's been a huge wait for fans of the Swedish pop legends and many thought they'd never see the day.

It will be 39 years, 11 months and 7 days between the release of The Visitors on Monday 30 November 1981 and its long awaited follow-up, which drops on 5 November 2021.

Which other artists have taken their time in delivering a follow-up album? Let's look at some of the most famous examples...