WATCH: Jade Bird play an amazing live session for Radio X

Jade Bird has currently been attracting a lot of attention - and she’s one of our tips for 2019. See her perform an exclusive session in the Radio X studio.

One of Radio X’s Great X-Pectations for 2019, Jade Bird has kicked off the New Year by playing a very special live session for us. You can see her play the current single Love Has All Been Done Before right here.

Brought up in South Wales, Jade recorded a demo in her bathroom at home, which landed her a management deal.

Having recorded her debut EP independently, she’s now signed to the Glassnote label, home of CHVRCHES and Mumford And Sons.

Jade’s brilliant single Uh Huh was released on 21 September 2018 and made the Radio X playlist - watch her play a very special session version for us here.

She’s currently working on her debut album, which is expected later this year and is heading out on tour witH Hozier in March. With a voice that recalls Patti Smith and Alanis Morrisette and a sound that mixes Americana and indie pop, Jade Bird is going to be one of your favourite new artists of 2019!