Gerry Cinnamon announces 2020 UK & Ireland tour

28 November 2019, 18:03 | Updated: 28 November 2019, 18:30

Gerry Cinnamon 2019
Gerry Cinnamon 2019. Picture: Press

The Sun Queen singer has confirmed more dates for next year. Find out where he's headed and how to buy tickets.

Gerry Cinnamon has confirmed UK and Irish tour dates for 2020.

The Scottish singer-songwriter, who has been travelling the length and breadth of the country on his sold-out 2019 tour, has just announced a fresh string of gigs for next year.

The Sun Queen singer's new dates will kick off at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on 29 May and will include a show at London's Alexandra Palace on 4 June, and the Manchester Arena on 6 June.

Gerry Cinnamon 2020 Tour Dates
Gerry Cinnamon 2020 Tour Dates. Picture: Press

Fans can pre-order Gerry Cinnamon's new album, The Bonny, now at www.gerrycinnamonmusic.com for exclusive presale access.

Tickets will go on general sale on 6 December from 9am.

LISTEN: Gerry Cinnamon releases inspirational Dark Days track as he kicks off arena tour

Martin Compston: "Gerry Cinnamon is one of the best singer-songwriters of the decade"

Cinnamon will round off his breakthrough year with two homecoming shows at Glasgow's SSE Hydro from 20-21 of December 2019.

His new dates will also culminate with the previously-announced, huge sold-out homecoming show at Glasgow's Hampden Park Stadium on 18 July 2020.

See Gerry Cinnamon's new 2020 UK & Ireland tour dates

29 May - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

30 May - Cardiff, Castle

31 May - Brighton, Centre

2 June - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

4 June - London, Alexandra Palace

6 June - Manchester, Arena

19 June - Cork, Irish Independent Park

20 June - Belfast, Belsonic

21 June - Dublin, Malahide Castle

See Gerry Cinnamon's previously announced dates:

20 December 2019 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro - SOLD OUT

21 December 2019 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro - SOLD OUT

18 July 2020 – Glasgow, Hampden Park Stadium - SOLD OUT

