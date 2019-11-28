Gerry Cinnamon announces 2020 UK & Ireland tour
28 November 2019, 18:03 | Updated: 28 November 2019, 18:30
The Sun Queen singer has confirmed more dates for next year. Find out where he's headed and how to buy tickets.
Gerry Cinnamon has confirmed UK and Irish tour dates for 2020.
The Scottish singer-songwriter, who has been travelling the length and breadth of the country on his sold-out 2019 tour, has just announced a fresh string of gigs for next year.
The Sun Queen singer's new dates will kick off at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on 29 May and will include a show at London's Alexandra Palace on 4 June, and the Manchester Arena on 6 June.
Fans can pre-order Gerry Cinnamon's new album, The Bonny, now at www.gerrycinnamonmusic.com for exclusive presale access.
Tickets will go on general sale on 6 December from 9am.
LISTEN: Gerry Cinnamon releases inspirational Dark Days track as he kicks off arena tour
Martin Compston: "Gerry Cinnamon is one of the best singer-songwriters of the decade"
Cinnamon will round off his breakthrough year with two homecoming shows at Glasgow's SSE Hydro from 20-21 of December 2019.
His new dates will also culminate with the previously-announced, huge sold-out homecoming show at Glasgow's Hampden Park Stadium on 18 July 2020.
See Gerry Cinnamon's new 2020 UK & Ireland tour dates
29 May - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
30 May - Cardiff, Castle
31 May - Brighton, Centre
2 June - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
4 June - London, Alexandra Palace
6 June - Manchester, Arena
19 June - Cork, Irish Independent Park
20 June - Belfast, Belsonic
21 June - Dublin, Malahide Castle
See Gerry Cinnamon's previously announced dates:
20 December 2019 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro - SOLD OUT
21 December 2019 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro - SOLD OUT
18 July 2020 – Glasgow, Hampden Park Stadium - SOLD OUT