The 25 best indie albums of 1998

Let's look back at memories of the year of Gran Turismo, Bring It On, International Velvet and This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours....

Air - Moon Safari: released 16th January 1998 The French duo of Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel released their debut album, which featured Sexy Boy and All I Need. Air - Moon Safari. Picture: Press

Catatonia - International Velvet: released 2nd February 1998 The Welsh band released their second, most successful, album in 1998 that featured the singles Mulder And Scully and Road Rage. Catatonia - International Velvet. Picture: Press

Space – Tin Planet: release date 9th March 1998 The second studio album from the Liverpool band included the singles Avenging Angels and The Ballad Of Tom Jones, featuring Cerys Matthews of Catatonia. Space – Tin Planet album artwork. Picture: Press

Pulp - This Is Hardcore: released 30th March 1998 Jarvis and co released their sixth album featuring the title track, Help The Aged and Party Hard. Pulp - This Is Hardcore. Picture: Press

Gomez - Bring It On: released 13th April 1998 Southport's finest released their debut, Mercury Music Prize-winning album which featured 78 Stone Wobble and Whippin' Piccadilly. Gomez - Bring It On. Picture: Press

Massive Attack - Mezzanine: released 20th April 1998 The band's third album was released, featured the big tune Teardrop. Massive Attack - Mezzanine. Picture: Press

Jeff Buckley – Sketches For (My Sweetheart The Drunk): release date 11th May 1998 A year after his tragic death, Buckley's works in progress for the follow-up to Grace was issued, which included EVerybody Here Wants You, The Sky Is A Landfill and Morning Theft. Jeff Buckley – Sketches (For My Sweetheart The Drunk) album artwork. Picture: Press

Garbage - Version 2.0: released 11th May 1998 Shirley Manson and co released their second album featuring the hits I Think I'm Paranoid, When I Grow Up and Push It. Garbage - Version 2.0. Picture: Press

Smashing Pumpkins - Adore: released 2nd June 1998 Billy Corgan's band - now a trio, minus drummer Jimmy Chamberlin - released their fourth album, featuring the single Ava Adore. Smashing Pumpkins - Adore. Picture: Press

Embrace - The Good Will Out: released 8th June 1998 Danny McNamara's band released their debut album, featuring the singles All You Good Good People and Come Back To What You Know. Embrace - The Good Will Out. Picture: Press

Beastie Boys - Hello Nasty: release date 14th July 1998 The fifth album from the alternative hip hop trio included the huge hits Intergalactic and Body Movin', later remixed by Fatboy Slim. Beastie Boys - Hello Nasty album artwork. Picture: Press

Belle And Sebastian - The Boy With The Arab Strap: released 7th September 1998 The Scottish band made their breakthrough with their third studio album. The title track was later used on the TV show Teachers. Belle And Sebastian - The Boy With The Arab Strap. Picture: Press

Mansun – Six: released 7th September 1998 The follow-up to the hugely successful debut Attack Of The Grey Lantern included the singles Legacy, Being A Girl and Negative. Mansun – Six. Picture: Press

Hole - Celebrity Skin: released 8th September 1998 Courtney Love's band released their third studio album, including the title track and Malibu. Hole - Celebrity Skin. Picture: Press

Manic Street Preachers - This Is My Truth, Tell Me Yours: released 14th September 1998 The band's fifth album was their first No 1 and spawned the single If You Tolerate This, Your Children Will Be Next, also a chart topper. The song is in the Guinness World Records as the number one single with the longest title without brackets. Manic Street Preachers - This Is My Truth, Tell Me Yours. Picture: Press

Eels - Electro-Shock Blues: release date 21st September 1998 The second album from Mark "E" Everett includes the singles Cancer For The Cure, Last Stop: This Town and Climbing To The Moon. Eels - Electro-Shock Blues album artwork. Picture: Press

PJ Harvey - Is This Desire?: released 28th September 1998 Peej released her fourth album, featuring the single A Perfect Day Elise. PJ Harvey - Is This Desire? Picture: Press

The Beta Band - The 3 EP’s: release date 28th September 1998 A compilation of the hard-to-find singles Champion Versions, The Patty Patty Sound and Los Amigos del Beta Bandidos, this collection from the Scottish post-rockers included the tracks Inner Meet Me. Dry The Rain and Needles In My Eyes. The Beta Band - The 3 EP’s album cover. Picture: Press

Mercury Rev - Deserter's Songs: released 29th September 1998 The Buffalo, New York band released their third album, which included the memorable track Goddess On A Hiway. Mercury Rev - Deserter's Songs. Picture: Press

Ash - Nu-Clear Sounds: released 5th October 1998 The band released their second album and welcomed aboard their second guitarist Charlotte Hatherley. Ash - Nu-Clear Sounds. Picture: Press

Placebo - Without You I'm Nothing: released 12th October 1998 Brian Molko's power pop trio released their second album, which featured Pure Morning and Every You Every Me. Placebo - Without You I'm Nothing. Picture: Press

The Cardigans - Gram Turismo: released 19th October 1998 The fourth album from the Swedish band featured the hits My Favourite Game and Erase/Rewind. The Cardigans - Gram Turismo. Picture: Press

Idlewild - Hope Is Important: released 26th October 1998 The Edinburgh punk band released their first full-length album. The LP featured When I Argue I See Shapes and A Film For The Future. Idlewild - Hope Is Important. Picture: Press

R.E.M. - Up: released 26th October 1998 The Athens, GA legends released their 11th album, featuring At My Most Beautiful and Daysleeper. R.E.M. - Up. Picture: Press