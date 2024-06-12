The 25 best indie albums of 1998

On Air Now
Radio X Chilled with Sarah Gosling 10pm - 1am
12 June 2024, 21:00
Let's look back at memories of the year of Gran Turismo, Bring It On, International Velvet and This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours....
The French duo of Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel released their debut album, which featured Sexy Boy and All I Need.
The Welsh band released their second, most successful, album in 1998 that featured the singles Mulder And Scully and Road Rage.
The second studio album from the Liverpool band included the singles Avenging Angels and The Ballad Of Tom Jones, featuring Cerys Matthews of Catatonia.
Jarvis and co released their sixth album featuring the title track, Help The Aged and Party Hard.
Southport's finest released their debut, Mercury Music Prize-winning album which featured 78 Stone Wobble and Whippin' Piccadilly.
The band's third album was released, featured the big tune Teardrop.
A year after his tragic death, Buckley's works in progress for the follow-up to Grace was issued, which included EVerybody Here Wants You, The Sky Is A Landfill and Morning Theft.
Shirley Manson and co released their second album featuring the hits I Think I'm Paranoid, When I Grow Up and Push It.
Billy Corgan's band - now a trio, minus drummer Jimmy Chamberlin - released their fourth album, featuring the single Ava Adore.
Danny McNamara's band released their debut album, featuring the singles All You Good Good People and Come Back To What You Know.
The fifth album from the alternative hip hop trio included the huge hits Intergalactic and Body Movin', later remixed by Fatboy Slim.
The Scottish band made their breakthrough with their third studio album. The title track was later used on the TV show Teachers.
The follow-up to the hugely successful debut Attack Of The Grey Lantern included the singles Legacy, Being A Girl and Negative.
Courtney Love's band released their third studio album, including the title track and Malibu.
The band's fifth album was their first No 1 and spawned the single If You Tolerate This, Your Children Will Be Next, also a chart topper. The song is in the Guinness World Records as the number one single with the longest title without brackets.
The second album from Mark "E" Everett includes the singles Cancer For The Cure, Last Stop: This Town and Climbing To The Moon.
Peej released her fourth album, featuring the single A Perfect Day Elise.
A compilation of the hard-to-find singles Champion Versions, The Patty Patty Sound and Los Amigos del Beta Bandidos, this collection from the Scottish post-rockers included the tracks Inner Meet Me. Dry The Rain and Needles In My Eyes.
The Buffalo, New York band released their third album, which included the memorable track Goddess On A Hiway.
The band released their second album and welcomed aboard their second guitarist Charlotte Hatherley.
Brian Molko's power pop trio released their second album, which featured Pure Morning and Every You Every Me.
The fourth album from the Swedish band featured the hits My Favourite Game and Erase/Rewind.
The Edinburgh punk band released their first full-length album. The LP featured When I Argue I See Shapes and A Film For The Future.
The Athens, GA legends released their 11th album, featuring At My Most Beautiful and Daysleeper.
The musician's sixth studio album included Cold Brains, Tropicalia and Nobody's Fault But My Own.