The 25 best indie albums of 1998

12 June 2024, 21:00

Some of the best albums of 1998 from Catatonia, Gomez, Manic Street Preachers and The Cardigans
Some of the best albums of 1998 from Catatonia, Gomez, Manic Street Preachers and The Cardigans. Picture: Press

Let's look back at memories of the year of Gran Turismo, Bring It On, International Velvet and This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours....

  1. Air - Moon Safari: released 16th January 1998

    The French duo of Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel released their debut album, which featured Sexy Boy and All I Need.

    Air - Moon Safari
    Air - Moon Safari. Picture: Press

  2. Catatonia - International Velvet: released 2nd February 1998

    The Welsh band released their second, most successful, album in 1998 that featured the singles Mulder And Scully and Road Rage.

    Catatonia - International Velvet
    Catatonia - International Velvet. Picture: Press

  3. Space – Tin Planet: release date 9th March 1998

    The second studio album from the Liverpool band included the singles Avenging Angels and The Ballad Of Tom Jones, featuring Cerys Matthews of Catatonia.

    Space – Tin Planet album artwork
    Space – Tin Planet album artwork. Picture: Press

  4. Pulp - This Is Hardcore: released 30th March 1998

    Jarvis and co released their sixth album featuring the title track, Help The Aged and Party Hard.

    Pulp - This Is Hardcore
    Pulp - This Is Hardcore. Picture: Press

  5. Gomez - Bring It On: released 13th April 1998

    Southport's finest released their debut, Mercury Music Prize-winning album which featured 78 Stone Wobble and Whippin' Piccadilly.

    Gomez - Bring It On
    Gomez - Bring It On. Picture: Press

  6. Massive Attack - Mezzanine: released 20th April 1998

    The band's third album was released, featured the big tune Teardrop.

    Massive Attack - Mezzanine
    Massive Attack - Mezzanine. Picture: Press

  7. Jeff Buckley – Sketches For (My Sweetheart The Drunk): release date 11th May 1998

    A year after his tragic death, Buckley's works in progress for the follow-up to Grace was issued, which included EVerybody Here Wants You, The Sky Is A Landfill and Morning Theft.

    Jeff Buckley – Sketches (For My Sweetheart The Drunk) album artwork
    Jeff Buckley – Sketches (For My Sweetheart The Drunk) album artwork. Picture: Press

  8. Garbage - Version 2.0: released 11th May 1998

    Shirley Manson and co released their second album featuring the hits I Think I'm Paranoid, When I Grow Up and Push It.

    Garbage - Version 2.0
    Garbage - Version 2.0. Picture: Press

  9. Smashing Pumpkins - Adore: released 2nd June 1998

    Billy Corgan's band - now a trio, minus drummer Jimmy Chamberlin - released their fourth album, featuring the single Ava Adore.

    Smashing Pumpkins - Adore
    Smashing Pumpkins - Adore. Picture: Press

  10. Embrace - The Good Will Out: released 8th June 1998

    Danny McNamara's band released their debut album, featuring the singles All You Good Good People and Come Back To What You Know.

    Embrace - The Good Will Out
    Embrace - The Good Will Out. Picture: Press

  11. Beastie Boys - Hello Nasty: release date 14th July 1998

    The fifth album from the alternative hip hop trio included the huge hits Intergalactic and Body Movin', later remixed by Fatboy Slim.

    Beastie Boys - Hello Nasty album artwork
    Beastie Boys - Hello Nasty album artwork. Picture: Press

  12. Belle And Sebastian - The Boy With The Arab Strap: released 7th September 1998

    The Scottish band made their breakthrough with their third studio album. The title track was later used on the TV show Teachers.

    Belle And Sebastian - The Boy With The Arab Strap
    Belle And Sebastian - The Boy With The Arab Strap. Picture: Press

  13. Mansun – Six: released 7th September 1998

    The follow-up to the hugely successful debut Attack Of The Grey Lantern included the singles Legacy, Being A Girl and Negative.

    Mansun – Six
    Mansun – Six. Picture: Press

  14. Hole - Celebrity Skin: released 8th September 1998

    Courtney Love's band released their third studio album, including the title track and Malibu.

    Hole - Celebrity Skin
    Hole - Celebrity Skin. Picture: Press

  15. Manic Street Preachers - This Is My Truth, Tell Me Yours: released 14th September 1998

    The band's fifth album was their first No 1 and spawned the single If You Tolerate This, Your Children Will Be Next, also a chart topper. The song is in the Guinness World Records as the number one single with the longest title without brackets.

    Manic Street Preachers - This Is My Truth, Tell Me Yours
    Manic Street Preachers - This Is My Truth, Tell Me Yours. Picture: Press

  16. Eels - Electro-Shock Blues: release date 21st September 1998

    The second album from Mark "E" Everett includes the singles Cancer For The Cure, Last Stop: This Town and Climbing To The Moon.

    Eels - Electro-Shock Blues album artwork
    Eels - Electro-Shock Blues album artwork. Picture: Press

  17. PJ Harvey - Is This Desire?: released 28th September 1998

    Peej released her fourth album, featuring the single A Perfect Day Elise.

    PJ Harvey - Is This Desire?
    PJ Harvey - Is This Desire? Picture: Press

  18. The Beta Band - The 3 EP’s: release date 28th September 1998

    A compilation of the hard-to-find singles Champion Versions, The Patty Patty Sound and Los Amigos del Beta Bandidos, this collection from the Scottish post-rockers included the tracks Inner Meet Me. Dry The Rain and Needles In My Eyes.

    The Beta Band - The 3 EP’s album cover
    The Beta Band - The 3 EP’s album cover. Picture: Press

  19. Mercury Rev - Deserter's Songs: released 29th September 1998

    The Buffalo, New York band released their third album, which included the memorable track Goddess On A Hiway.

    Mercury Rev - Deserter's Songs
    Mercury Rev - Deserter's Songs. Picture: Press

  20. Ash - Nu-Clear Sounds: released 5th October 1998

    The band released their second album and welcomed aboard their second guitarist Charlotte Hatherley.

    Ash - Nu-Clear Sounds
    Ash - Nu-Clear Sounds. Picture: Press

  21. Placebo - Without You I'm Nothing: released 12th October 1998

    Brian Molko's power pop trio released their second album, which featured Pure Morning and Every You Every Me.

    Placebo - Without You I'm Nothing
    Placebo - Without You I'm Nothing. Picture: Press

  22. The Cardigans - Gram Turismo: released 19th October 1998

    The fourth album from the Swedish band featured the hits My Favourite Game and Erase/Rewind.

    The Cardigans - Gram Turismo
    The Cardigans - Gram Turismo. Picture: Press

  23. Idlewild - Hope Is Important: released 26th October 1998

    The Edinburgh punk band released their first full-length album. The LP featured When I Argue I See Shapes and A Film For The Future.

    Idlewild - Hope Is Important
    Idlewild - Hope Is Important. Picture: Press

  24. R.E.M. - Up: released 26th October 1998

    The Athens, GA legends released their 11th album, featuring At My Most Beautiful and Daysleeper.

    R.E.M. - Up
    R.E.M. - Up. Picture: Press

  25. Beck - Mutations: released 3rd November 1998

    The musician's sixth studio album included Cold Brains, Tropicalia and Nobody's Fault But My Own.

    Beck - Mutations
    Beck - Mutations. Picture: Press

