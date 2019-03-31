WATCH: Billie Eilish reacts to Dave Grohl’s Nirvana comparisons

The 17 year old singer-songwriter reveals what she thought when the Foo Fighters man compared the passion of her fanbase to Nirvana's in 1991.

Billie Eilish has told Radio X what she thought when she heard that none other than Dave Grohl called her the spirit of “authentic” rock ’n’ roll.

The 17-year-old singer songwriter from Los Angeles is the hottest new artist to come out of the US, and her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, was release on 29 March 2019.

The Foo Fighters frontman recently revealed that his daughters were big fans of Billie and explained that he felt the singer’s connection with her audience reminded him of the reaction his old band Nirvana had back in the 90s.

Talking to Radio X, Eilish admitted that she was still gobsmacked by the comparison, saying: “Can you even believe that? I can’t even believe that.”

She went on: “Are you kidding? He said rock isn’t dead because of me. Dude, I grew up on that shit.”

The Bellyache singer is referring to when the Foo Fighters legend praised her at the Pollstar Live conference on Tuesday 12 February, where he discussed everything from the late Kurt Cobain to the future of Rock 'N' Roll.

Speaking about the 17-year-old singer-songwriter, whose full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell, he said: “My daughters are obsessed with Billy Eilish. And what I'm seeing happening with my daughters is the same revolution that happened to me at their age.

“They're becoming themselves through her music. She totally connects to them. So we went to go see her play… and the connection that she has with her audience is the same thing that was happening with Nirvana in 1991.

“I would call that rock n roll. When I look at someone like Billie Eilish, I'm like...shit man....rock n roll is not even close to being dead..."

Last year, Big Dave Grohl appeared onstage at a charity gig with his daughter Violet to perform one of Eilish's songs:

Eilish told Radio X that she was a fan of Grohl and his music, admitting that she got into it through her older brother. She said: “I feel like you hit your rock phase and it doesn’t really go away, cos I’m still into My Chem, Green Day, Nirvana and Foo Fighters and all of them.”

“Dave is such a sweetheart and his daughters, I love them. And they’re so good, because he’s, fuckin’ their dad.”

READ MORE: Dave Grohl explains Billie Eilish and Nirvana comparisons