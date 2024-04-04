The biggest Classic Rock gigs and tours for 2024

On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
4 April 2024, 19:30 | Updated: 4 April 2024, 19:59
From AC/DC to Stevie Nicks, we take a look at some of the rock legends who are set to perform on UK & Irish soil.
There's never been a more exciting time to watch live music and if you're a fan of classic rock, there's nothing more tempting than the chance to see some of your favourite acts in the flesh one last time.
This year is offering up a bumper crop of such artists, with the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks, AC/DC, Deep Purple, The Pretenders and more all set for exciting dates on this side of the pond.
Get our rundown of some of the biggest classic rock tours to come in 2024 and find out if you can still buy tickets below.
For those about to rock... Acca Dacca are back in the UK for a duo of dates at Wembley Stadium, before bring their take their rock anthems to Dublin's Croke Park, as part of their European tour dates.
Visit www.acdc.com/tour for full ticket info.
The Fleetwood Mac legend is set to play a headline date at BST Hyde Park 2024 on 12th July, which will be preceded by her own headline tour dates at Dublin 3Arena, Glasgow OVO Hydro and Manchester Co-Op Live.
Fresh off the news that their Don't Stop Believing anthem has been named the biggest-selling song of all time, Journey will embark on UK and Irish dates to celebrate their 50th anniversary.
The arena shows - which will see them joined by special guests Cheap Trick - will kick off at Cardiff Utilita Arena on Wednesday 30th October and culminate in a date a The O2, London on Sunday 17th November.
Visit journeymusic.com/tour for the full dates and how to buy tickets.
The Smoke On The Water rockers, fronted by Ian Gillan, have announced their =1 More Time Tour, which will see them bring over half a century of music to arena’s across the nation.
They’ll be joined on the string of dates by special guests Reef.
The icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is returning to the UK this October and has announced arena dates at the likes of Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds, with dates that culminate in two shows at London's Eventim Apollo.
Primal Scream, will join Alice for the tour, in all cities except London, while former Sex Pistol Glen Matlock will be Alice’s special guest and up and coming acclaimed punks The Meffs will support.
Monday 14th October 2024: Glasgow Ovo Arena
Wednesday 16th October 2024: Birmingham Utilita Arena
Thursday 17th October 2024: Manchester AO Arena
Friday 18th October 2024: Leeds First Direct Arena
Sunday 20th October 2024: London Eventim Apollo
Monday 21st October 2024 - London Eventim Apollo
The Born In The U.S.A. rocker - who is set to become the first international Fellow of the Ivors Academy - will return to the UK as part of his mammoth world tour to play dates, which culminate in two shows at London's Wembley Stadium on 27th July.
Springsteen's 22-show stadium run will also see him visit the likes of Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Boucher Road in Belfast, and Croke Park in Dublin.
5th May: Principality Stadium - Cardiff, UK
9th May: Boucher Road - Belfast, NI
12th May: Nowlan Park - Kilkenny, IE
16th May: Páirc Uí Chaoimh - Cork, IE
19th May: Croke Park - Dublin, IE
22nd May Stadium of Light - Sunderland, UK
25th July: Wembley Stadium - London, UK
27th July: Wembley Stadium - London, UK
Visit brucespringsteen.net/tour/ for the legend's full dates and how to buy tickets.
The Hotel California legends previously kicked-off The Long Goodbye tour at New York's Madison Square Garden on 7th September 2023 and now they've confirmed their plans to visit the UK with dates at Manchester Co-op Live on 31st May, 1st June and 4th June 2024.
31st May 2024: Manchester Co-op Live
1st June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live
4th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live
Tickets are available at SeeTickets.
The Black Crowes announced their 10th studio album and first record in 15 years, Happiness Bastards, as well as their plans to take it on the road this year.
Stopping in the UK in May the Remedy rockers will play a date at Manchester's O2 Apollo, London's Eventim Apollo, Newcastle O2 City Hall and Wolverhampton's The Civic at The Halls.
Visit theblackcrowes.com for more.
After an impressive appearance at Glastonbury 2023 and a prime slot at Iggy Pop's Dog Day Afternoon gig last year, Blondie are returning to the UK for a special date as part of Live at the Piece Hall.
Debbie Harry and co will play the historic courtyard on 7th and 9th June.
Remaining tickets for Blondie at The Piece Hall are available here.
The Modfather is set to embark on a UK tour this month, which will see him visit the likes of Poole Lighthouse and Cambridge Corn Exchange.
If that isn't enough of the former Jam and Style Council frontman, he's also set to release his 66 album on 25th May, which - you guessed it - sees him celebrate his 66th year.
Then he'll set off on dates across July, before playing shows in October and November. See Paul Weller's tour dates in full below.
Visit www.paulweller.com for his full dates and how to buy tickets.
The Pretenders have postponed and rescheduled their upcoming UK tour dates and added new shows to their calendar for 2024.
Chrissie Hynde and co previously announced a string of intimate gigs across theatres in the UK in February and March, but due to a knee injury sustained by the frontwoman, they've had to be moved to autumn this year, where they'll be joined by The Picturehooks.
Visit thepretenders.com for fill dates and how to buy tickets.