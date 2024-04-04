The biggest Classic Rock gigs and tours for 2024

4 April 2024

The Pretenders, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks, Paul Weller and Blondie are all set for dates this year
The Pretenders, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks, Paul Weller and Blondie are all set for dates this year. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Mensah

From AC/DC to Stevie Nicks, we take a look at some of the rock legends who are set to perform on UK & Irish soil.

There's never been a more exciting time to watch live music and if you're a fan of classic rock, there's nothing more tempting than the chance to see some of your favourite acts in the flesh one last time.

This year is offering up a bumper crop of such artists, with the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks, AC/DC, Deep Purple, The Pretenders and more all set for exciting dates on this side of the pond.

Get our rundown of some of the biggest classic rock tours to come in 2024 and find out if you can still buy tickets below.

Classic Rock gigs and tours for 2024:

  1. AC/DC: Power Up Tour- July/August 2024

    AC/DC on their 2023 Power Trip tour
    AC/DC on their 2023 Power Trip tour. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip

    For those about to rock... Acca Dacca are back in the UK for a duo of dates at Wembley Stadium, before bring their take their rock anthems to Dublin's Croke Park, as part of their European tour dates.

    • 3rd July Wembley Stadium, London
    • 7th July Wembley Stadium, London
    • 17th August Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland

    Visit www.acdc.com/tour for full ticket info.

  2. Stevie Nicks: Live In Concert, July 2024

    Stevie Nicks press
    Stevie Nicks is headed for the UK in July. Picture: Press/BST Hyde Park

    The Fleetwood Mac legend is set to play a headline date at BST Hyde Park 2024 on 12th July, which will be preceded by her own headline tour dates at Dublin 3Arena, Glasgow OVO Hydro and Manchester Co-Op Live.

    See Stevie Nicks' 2024 UK & Ireland dates so far:

    • Wednesday 3rd July: Dublin 3Arena
    • Saturday 6th July: Glasgow OVO Hydro
    • Tuesday 9th July: Manchester Co-Op Live
    • Friday 12th July: BST Hyde Park, London

  3. Journey's 50th anniversary dates, October/November 2024

    Journey press
    Journey will embark on anniversary dates. Picture: Mike Savoia/Press

    Fresh off the news that their Don't Stop Believing anthem has been named the biggest-selling song of all time, Journey will embark on UK and Irish dates to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

    The arena shows - which will see them joined by special guests Cheap Trick - will kick off at Cardiff Utilita Arena on Wednesday 30th October and culminate in a date a The O2, London on Sunday 17th November.

    Journey + Cheap Trick's 2024 UK & Ireland tour dates:

    • Wed 30th October          Cardiff Utilita Arena
    • Thu 31st October            Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
    • Sat 2nd November         Glasgow OVO Hydro
    • Mon 4th November       Belfast SSE Arena
    • Tue 5th November        Dublin 3Arena
    • Fri 8th November          Manchester AO Arena
    • Sat 9th November         Leeds First Direct Arena
    • Mon 11th November       Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
    • Wed 13th November      Birmingham Utilita Arena
    • Sat 16th November         Newcastle Utilita Arena
    • Sun 17th November        London The O2

    Visit journeymusic.com/tour for the full dates and how to buy tickets.

  4. Deep Purple: = 1 More Time Tour, November 2024

    Deep Purple 2024
    Deep Purple will tour in 2024. Picture: Press

    The Smoke On The Water rockers, fronted by Ian Gillan, have announced their =1 More Time Tour, which will see them bring over half a century of music to arena’s across the nation.

    They’ll be joined on the string of dates by special guests Reef.

    Deep Purple announce 2024 UK tour dates
    Deep Purple announce 2024 UK tour dates. Picture: Press

    Deep Purple’s 2024 UK Tour dates:

    • Monday 4th November: Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
    • Wednesday 6th London: The O2
    • Thursday 7th November: Leeds First Direct Arena
    • Saturday 9th November: Manchester, AO Arena
    • Sunday 10th November: Glasgow OVO Hydro

  5. Alice Cooper: Too Close For Comfort Tour, October 2024

    Alice Cooper press
    Alice Cooper has promised to rock and shock. Picture: Jenny Risher/Press

    The icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is returning to the UK this October and has announced arena dates at the likes of Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds, with dates that culminate in two shows at London's Eventim Apollo.

    Primal Scream, will join Alice for the tour, in all cities except London, while former Sex Pistol Glen Matlock will be Alice’s special guest and up and coming acclaimed punks The Meffs will support.

    Alice Cooper's UK dates for 2024
    Alice Cooper's UK dates for 2024. Picture: Press

    See Alice Cooper's 2024 UK dates:

    Monday 14th October 2024: Glasgow Ovo Arena
    Wednesday 16th October 2024: Birmingham Utilita Arena
    Thursday 17th October 2024: Manchester AO Arena
    Friday 18th October 2024: Leeds First Direct Arena
    Sunday 20th October 2024: London Eventim Apollo
    Monday 21st October 2024 - London Eventim Apollo

  6. Bruce Springsteen & the E-Steet Band UK & Ireland Tour, May/July 2024

    Bruce Springsteen
    Bruce Springsteen continues his world tour. Picture: Press

    The Born In The U.S.A. rocker - who is set to become the first international Fellow of the Ivors Academy - will return to the UK as part of his mammoth world tour to play dates, which culminate in two shows at London's Wembley Stadium on 27th July.

    Springsteen's 22-show stadium run will also see him visit the likes of Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Boucher Road in Belfast, and Croke Park in Dublin.

    Bruce Springsteen's 2024 UK & Ireland dates:

    5th May: Principality Stadium - Cardiff, UK

    9th May: Boucher Road - Belfast, NI

    12th May: Nowlan Park - Kilkenny, IE

    16th May: Páirc Uí Chaoimh - Cork, IE

    19th May: Croke Park - Dublin, IE

    22nd May Stadium of Light - Sunderland, UK

    25th July: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

    27th July: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

    Visit brucespringsteen.net/tour/ for the legend's full dates and how to buy tickets.

  7. Eagles: The Long Goodbye Tour, May/June 2024

    Eagles
    Eagles are making their long goodbyes. Picture: George Holz/Press

    The Hotel California legends previously kicked-off The Long Goodbye tour at New York's Madison Square Garden on 7th September 2023 and now they've confirmed their plans to visit the UK with dates at Manchester Co-op Live on 31st May, 1st June and 4th June 2024.

    See Eagles' 2024 UK Farewell Tour dates:

    31st May 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

    1st June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

    4th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

    Tickets are available at SeeTickets.

  8. The Black Crowes: Happiness Bastards Tour, May 2024

    The Black Crowes press
    The Black Crowes are celebrating a new album. Picture: Ross Halfin

    The Black Crowes announced their 10th studio album and first record in 15 years, Happiness Bastards, as well as their plans to take it on the road this year.

    Stopping in the UK in May the Remedy rockers will play a date at Manchester's O2 Apollo, London's Eventim Apollo, Newcastle O2 City Hall and Wolverhampton's The Civic at The Halls.

    The Black Crowes' 2024 Happiness Bastards UK tour dates
    The Black Crowes' 2024 Happiness Bastards UK tour dates. Picture: Press
    • 14th May 2024 Manchester O2 Apollo
    • 15th May 2024 London Eventim Apollo
    • 17th May 2024 Newcastle O2 City Hall
    • 18th May 2024 Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls

    Visit theblackcrowes.com for more.

  9. Blondie at The Piece Hall, June 2024

    Blondie 2023
    Blondie are headed to Halifax. Picture: Press

    After an impressive appearance at Glastonbury 2023 and a prime slot at Iggy Pop's Dog Day Afternoon gig last year, Blondie are returning to the UK for a special date as part of Live at the Piece Hall.

    Debbie Harry and co will play the historic courtyard on 7th and 9th June.

    Remaining tickets for Blondie at The Piece Hall are available here.

  10. Paul Weller UK Tour, April/July/October/November 2024

    Paul Weller press image
    Paul Weller press image. Picture: Nicole Nodland/Press

    The Modfather is set to embark on a UK tour this month, which will see him visit the likes of Poole Lighthouse and Cambridge Corn Exchange.

    If that isn't enough of the former Jam and Style Council frontman, he's also set to release his 66 album on 25th May, which - you guessed it - sees him celebrate his 66th year.

    Then he'll set off on dates across July, before playing shows in October and November. See Paul Weller's tour dates in full below.

    Paul Weller's 2024 UK & Ireland dates:

    • 4th April 2024 - POOLE Lighthouse 
    • 5th April 2024 – BRISTOL Beacon 
    • 6th April 2024 – NEWPORT ICC Wales 
    • 8th April 2024 – SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion 
    • 9th April 2024 – LEICESTER De Montfort Hall 
    • 11th April 2024 – SHEFFIELD City Hall 
    • 12th April 2024 – STOKE Victoria Hall 
    • 13th April 2024 – STOCKTON Globe Theatre 
    • 15th April 2024 – DUNFERMLINE Alhambra 
    • 16th April 2024 – BLACKBURN King George’s Hall 
    • 17th April 2024 – YORK Barbican 
    • 19th April 2024 – LINCOLN Engine Shed 
    • 20th April 2024 – AYLESBURY Waterside 
    • 21st April 2024 – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange   
    • 3rd July 2024 – King John's Castle, Luimmeach, Ireland
    • 4th July 2024 – Trinity College, Dublin
    • 7th July 2024 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre
    • 13th July 2024 – Edinbugh Castlye Esplanafe
    • 21st July 2024 – PennFest
    • 17th October 2024 – Cheltenham Centaur
    • 18th October 2024 – Portsmouth Guildhall
    • 21st October 2024 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
    • 22nd October 2024 – Wolverhampton Halls
    • 24th October 2024 – Newcastle O2 City Hall
    • 24th October 2024 – Newcastle O2 City Hall
    • 27th October 2024 – Dundee Caird Hall
    • 28th October 2024 – Glasgow Barrowland
    • 29th October 2024 – Glasgow Barrowland
    • 31st October 2024 – Hull Connexin Live
    • 1st November 2024 – Manchester O2 Apollo
    • 2nd November 2024 – Llandudno Venue Apollo
    • 4th November 2024 – Liverpool Olympia
    • 5th November 2024 – Bradford St George's Hall
    • 7th November 2024 – Oxford New Theatre
    • 8th November 2024 – London Eventim Apollo

    Visit www.paulweller.com for his full dates and how to buy tickets.

  11. The Pretenders, October 2024

    Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders
    Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders. Picture: Press

    The Pretenders have postponed and rescheduled their upcoming UK tour dates and added new shows to their calendar for 2024.

    Chrissie Hynde and co previously announced a string of intimate gigs across theatres in the UK in February and March, but due to a knee injury sustained by the frontwoman, they've had to be moved to autumn this year, where they'll be joined by The Picturehooks.

    The Pretenders' rescheduled 2024 UK dates:

    • 11th October 2024: Portsmouth, Guildhall
    • 12th October 2024: Bristol, Beacon
    • 13th October 2024: Oxford, New Theatre
    • 16th October 2024: Edinburgh, Usher Hall
    • 17th October 2024: Gateshead, The Glasshouse
    • 19th October 2024: Hull, Connexin Live
    • 20th October 2024: Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
    • 22nd October 2024: London, Palladium
    • 23rd October 2024: London, Palladium
    • 24th October 2024: London, Palladium
    • 26th October 2024: Ipswich, Regent Theatre
    • 27th October 2024: Birmingham, Symphony Hall
    • 28th October 2024: Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

    Visit thepretenders.com for fill dates and how to buy tickets.

