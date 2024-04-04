The biggest Classic Rock gigs and tours for 2024

The Pretenders, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks, Paul Weller and Blondie are all set for dates this year. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Mensah

From AC/DC to Stevie Nicks, we take a look at some of the rock legends who are set to perform on UK & Irish soil.

There's never been a more exciting time to watch live music and if you're a fan of classic rock, there's nothing more tempting than the chance to see some of your favourite acts in the flesh one last time.

This year is offering up a bumper crop of such artists, with the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks, AC/DC, Deep Purple, The Pretenders and more all set for exciting dates on this side of the pond.

Get our rundown of some of the biggest classic rock tours to come in 2024 and find out if you can still buy tickets below.

Classic Rock gigs and tours for 2024: