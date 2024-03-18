Stevie Nicks announces UK & Ireland dates for 2024

Stevie Nicks has announced UK & Ireland dates for 2024. Picture: Mike Coppola/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary Fleetwood Mac icon is set for more headline dates on this side of the pond this year.

Stevie Nicks has announced new live dates for 2024.

The Fleetwood Mac icon will play headline shows at Dublin 3Arena on Wednesday 3rd July, Glasgow OVO Hydro on Saturday 6th July and Manchester Co-Op Live on Tuesday 9th July 2024.

Pre-sales for each new date take place on 20th March from 12pm, with general sales to follow on Friday 22nd.

Time cast a spell on you, but you won't forget seeing Stevie Nicks live in Manchester and Glasgow this summer 🌙



🎟️On sale Friday >> https://t.co/tk8LhqWHxM pic.twitter.com/E935nYuIJP — ticketmasteruk (@TicketmasterUK) March 18, 2024

See Stevie Nicks' 2024 UK & Ireland date so far:

Wednesday 3rd July: Dublin 3Arena

Saturday 6th July: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tuesday 9th July: Manchester Co-Op Live

Friday 12th July: BST Hyde Park, London

The news comes after the Everywhere singer was confirmed to play a headline set at BST Hyde Park on Friday 12th July 2024.

Speaking of the announcement, she said: "Anything that draws me back to London ~ and therefore to England ~ fills my heart with joy. And to be able to visit and make music… is always a dream come true".

Also confirmed for the string of dates at the famous London Park are Kings of Leon, Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Shania Twain, Kylie and KPop band, STRAY KIDS.

Tickets for the legend's BST Hyde Park date are on sale now.