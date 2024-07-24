Bruce Springsteen at Wembley Stadium: stage times, support, setlist, tickers & more

On Air Now
24 July 2024, 16:00 | Updated: 24 July 2024, 17:29
The Boss is set to close his UK tour with a duo of dates at the national football stadium. Find out the stage times and info for Wembley and if you can still buy tickets.
Bruce Springsteen is about to wrap up his UK & Ireland dates as part of his 2024 world tour.
After playing a world-class sets in Cardiff, Belfast, Kilkenny, Cork, Dublin and Sunderland and having to postpone many of his dates due to illness, The Boss has returned to the UK for two dates in the capital at London's Wembley Stadium.
The New Jersey icon will treat fans to a career-spanning set, including some of his greatest hits, Dancing In The Dark, Born To Run and Born In The U.S.A.
Find out everything we know about Bruce Springsteen including when he takes to the stage at Wembley Stadium, when gates open, if tickets are still available and what you can expect on the setlist below.
*Timings are approximate. Please make sure you arrive in plenty of time.
Visit the Bruce Springsteen event pages for Thursday 25th July and Saturday 25th July for more.
No support acts are planned for Bruce Springsteen's Wembley dates and there were no special guests for his previous live shows in the UK & Ireland this year.
It's not known exactly what to expect from The Boss on the night itself, but his epic setlist at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 5th May can offer up some clues.
Encore:
23. Born in the U.S.A.(tour debut)
24. Born to Run
25. Bobby Jean
26. Dancing in the Dark(followed by band introductions)
27. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
28. Twist and Shout(The Top Notes cover)
Encore 2:
29. I'll See You in My Dreams (solo acoustic)
A limited amount of tickets for Bruce Springsteen's Wembley dates are still available. Visit Ticketmaster to find out more.
Visit brucespringsteen.net/tour for his full live dates and how to buy tickets.
