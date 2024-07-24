Bruce Springsteen at Wembley Stadium: stage times, support, setlist, tickers & more

Bruce Springsteen is set to play two nights at Wembley. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Boss is set to close his UK tour with a duo of dates at the national football stadium. Find out the stage times and info for Wembley and if you can still buy tickets.

Bruce Springsteen is about to wrap up his UK & Ireland dates as part of his 2024 world tour.

After playing a world-class sets in Cardiff, Belfast, Kilkenny, Cork, Dublin and Sunderland and having to postpone many of his dates due to illness, The Boss has returned to the UK for two dates in the capital at London's Wembley Stadium.

The New Jersey icon will treat fans to a career-spanning set, including some of his greatest hits, Dancing In The Dark, Born To Run and Born In The U.S.A.

Find out everything we know about Bruce Springsteen including when he takes to the stage at Wembley Stadium, when gates open, if tickets are still available and what you can expect on the setlist below.

When does Bruce Springsteen play Wembley Stadium?

25th July: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

27th July: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

What are the stage times for Bruce Springsteen at Wembley Stadium?

5pm: Gates open

7.15pm*: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

10.30pm: Curfew

*Timings are approximate. Please make sure you arrive in plenty of time.

Visit the Bruce Springsteen event pages for Thursday 25th July and Saturday 25th July for more.

Who's supporting Bruce Springsteen at Wembley?

No support acts are planned for Bruce Springsteen's Wembley dates and there were no special guests for his previous live shows in the UK & Ireland this year.

What will Bruce Springsteen play at Wembley?

It's not known exactly what to expect from The Boss on the night itself, but his epic setlist at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 5th May can offer up some clues.

So Young and in Love (tour debut, first time since 2013) Lonesome Day No Surrender Prove It All Night Darlington County Ghosts Better Days(tour debut, sign request, first time since 2017) The Promised Land Spirit in the Night Hungry Heart If I Was the Priest (tour debut, sign request) My City of Ruins(interspersed with band introductions) Nightshift (Commodores cover) The River (tour debut) Last Man Standing Backstreets Because the Night(Patti Smith Group cover) She's the One Wrecking Ball The Rising Badlands Thunder Road

Encore:

23. Born in the U.S.A.(tour debut)

24. Born to Run

25. Bobby Jean

26. Dancing in the Dark(followed by band introductions)

27. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

28. Twist and Shout(The Top Notes cover)

Encore 2:

29. I'll See You in My Dreams (solo acoustic)

Are there still tickets for Bruce Springsteen at Wembley Stadium.

A limited amount of tickets for Bruce Springsteen's Wembley dates are still available. Visit Ticketmaster to find out more.

How long will Bruce Springsteen's Wembley show last?

Springsteen's concerts on his 2024 so far have been hitting around the 1 hour 37 minutes mark.

Visit brucespringsteen.net/tour for his full live dates and how to buy tickets.