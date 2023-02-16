Radio X's sister station is dedicated to the greatest rock music of all time! Here's how to listen...

Listen to Radio X Classic Rock Online Click here to be taken to Global Player It's a free and easy listening service and you can also listen back to the last seven days of shows from your favourite presenters. There’s also much more on Global Player, including podcasts and playlists from across our sister stations including Radio X, Capital, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Capital Chill, Heart, LBC, Smooth and Classic FM.

Listen to Radio X Classic Rock on DAB Radio Radio X Classic Rock is available on digital radio right across the UK on D2. To listen on DAB radio, simply select "Radio X Classic Rock".

Listen to Radio X Classic Rock on Alexa To listen to Radio X Classic Rock on Alexa, simply say "Alexa, play Radio X Classic Rock”. Picture: Radio X Just say “Alexa, play Radio X Classic Rock” to listen live via the Radio X Classic Rock Alexa skill. Want to catchup on the last seven days of radio for free? You can listen back to your favourite presenters using the new Global Player skill - just ask for a show and a date, then sit back & enjoy! Find out more about Global Player on Alexa

How To Listen to Radio X Classic Rock on Google Home and Google Assistant Google Assistant can play Radio X Classic Rock. Picture: Radio X Google Assistant can play Radio X Classic Rock for you - just say: “Hey Google, play Radio X Classic Rock”

How To Listen to Radio X Classic Rock on Apple HomePod and Siri Just say: “Hey Siri, play Radio X Classic Rock radio”. Picture: Radio X Just say: “Hey Siri, play Radio X Classic Rock radio” You can also ask Siri on your iPhone or iPad to play Radio X Classic Rock via Global Player or Apple Music.