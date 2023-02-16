How to listen to Radio X Classic Rock

16 February 2023, 00:30 | Updated: 16 February 2023, 01:06

Radio X Classic Rock is dedicated to playing the legends of rock music
Radio X's sister station is dedicated to the greatest rock music of all time! Here's how to listen...

Here's a full list of all the different ways you can listen to Radio X Classic Rock...

  1. Online via Global Player's Website
  2. Via the Global Player mobile app
  3. On Smart Speakers
  4. On DAB Digital and Radio

  1. Listen to Radio X Classic Rock on Global Player

    Download and install Global Player, swipe to Radio X Classic Rock and get listening on the go.

    You can find out more about Global Player and the Global family of brands including Radio X, Capital, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Capital Chill, Heart, LBC, Smooth and Classic FM right here.

    Download our app for iOS and Android to listen to Radio X Classic Rock right now:

    Download Global Player from the Apple App Store

    Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

  2. Listen to Radio X Classic Rock Online

    Click here to be taken to Global Player

    It's a free and easy listening service and you can also listen back to the last seven days of shows from your favourite presenters.

    There’s also much more on Global Player, including podcasts and playlists from across our sister stations including Radio X, Capital, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Capital Chill, Heart, LBC, Smooth and Classic FM.

  3. Listen to Radio X Classic Rock on DAB Radio

    Radio X Classic Rock is available on digital radio right across the UK on D2. To listen on DAB radio, simply select "Radio X Classic Rock".

  4. Listen to Radio X Classic Rock on Alexa

    To listen to Radio X Classic Rock on Alexa, simply say "Alexa, play Radio X Classic Rock”
    To listen to Radio X Classic Rock on Alexa, simply say "Alexa, play Radio X Classic Rock”. Picture: Radio X

    Just say “Alexa, play Radio X Classic Rock” to listen live via the Radio X Classic Rock Alexa skill.

    Want to catchup on the last seven days of radio for free? You can listen back to your favourite presenters using the new Global Player skill - just ask for a show and a date, then sit back & enjoy!

    Find out more about Global Player on Alexa

  5. How To Listen to Radio X Classic Rock on Google Home and Google Assistant

    Google Assistant can play Radio X Classic Rock
    Google Assistant can play Radio X Classic Rock. Picture: Radio X

    Google Assistant can play Radio X Classic Rock for you - just say:

    “Hey Google, play Radio X Classic Rock”

  6. How To Listen to Radio X Classic Rock on Apple HomePod and Siri

    Just say: “Hey Siri, play Radio X Classic Rock radio”
    Just say: “Hey Siri, play Radio X Classic Rock radio”. Picture: Radio X

    Just say: “Hey Siri, play Radio X Classic Rock radio”

    You can also ask Siri on your iPhone or iPad to play Radio X Classic Rock via Global Player or Apple Music.

  7. How To Listen to Radio X On Sonos

    You can listen to Radio X Classic Rock on your Sonos smart speaker
    You can listen to Radio X Classic Rock on your Sonos smart speaker. Picture: Radio X

    You can listen to Radio X Classic Rock on your Sonos smart speaker.

    Add Global Player as a music source in your Sonos app, and enjoy live radio, as well as expertly-curated music playlists to suit every mood.

    Or if you’d simply like to listen live, search for the station within the new Sonos Radio section in the Sonos app.

Report interference from illegal broadcasters

