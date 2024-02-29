Stevie Nicks to headline BST Hyde Park 2024

Stevie Nicks will play a headline show at the London Festival. Picture: Press/BST Hyde Park

The legendary Fleetwood Mac icon is set for a headline date at the Hyde Park festival. Find out how to buy tickets.

Stevie Nicks has been announced for BST Hyde Park 2024.

The Fleetwood Mac icon will play the London festival on Friday 12th July 2024, with the full line-up to be announced.

Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday 6th March from 10am GMT, with pre-sales taking place before hand.

"Anything that draws me back to London ~ and therefore to England ~ fills my heart with joy. And to be able to visit and make music… is always a dream come true…" says Stevie Nicks.

Find out everything we know about the legendary singer-songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's London date below and how to buy tickets.

What date is Stevie Nicks at BST Hyde Park 2024?

Stevie Nicks has been confirmed to play a headline set at BST Hyde Park on Friday 12th July 2024.

How to buy tickets to Stevie Nicks at BST Hyde Park 2024?

The Amex presale starts at 10am GMT Friday 1 March.

The BST Hyde PArk goes live at 10am GMT Monday 4 March.

Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday 6th March from 10am GMT

Visit bsthydepark.com for the full details.

Kings of Leon are among the acts also confirmed for BST Hyde Park this year. Picture: Press

Who's on the BST Hyde Park 2024 lineup so far?

Sunday 30th June: Kings of Leon - On sale now

Friday 5th July: Andrea Bocelli -Tickets on sale now

Saturday 6th July: Robbie Williams - Tickets on sale now

Sunday 7th July: Shania Twain - Tickets on sale now

Saturday 13th July: Kylie - Tickets on sale now

Friday 12th July: Stevie Nicks - JUST ANNOUNCED

Sunday 14th July: STRAY KIDS - Tickets on sale now

BST Hyde Park 2023 saw three monumental weekends of music with epic performances from P!nk, Lana Del Rey, Bruce Springsteen, Guns N' Roses and more.