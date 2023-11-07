The Pretenders' 2024 UK headline theatre dates: How to buy tickets

The Pretenders are set for dates next year. Picture: Ki Price

By Jenny Mensah

Chrissie Hynde and co will embark on theatre dates next year. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

The Pretenders have announced tour dates for 2024.

Chrissie Hynde and co have shared their plans to play intimate gigs across theatres in the UK, where they'll treat fans to classics from across their career and new songs.

The tour will see the play nine shows and include two performances at the London Palladium on 28th and 29th February.

Find out where the Brass In Pocket rockers are headed and how to buy tickets.

Mark your calendars, The Pretenders will be touring the UK in 2024!



O2 Priority presale starts Wednesday 8th November at 10am. General sale tickets will be available Friday 10th November at 10am at https://t.co/Xjt0CLktH2 pic.twitter.com/g5IBi4bkJU — The Pretenders (@ThePretendersHQ) November 6, 2023

The Pretenders' 2024 UK dates:

24th February: Gateshead, The Glasshous

25th February: Edinburgh, Usher Hall

26th February Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

28th February: London, Palladium29 London, Palladium

2nd March Oxford, New Theatre

3rd March: Bristol, Beacon

5th March: Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

6th March: Birmingham, Symphony Hall

How to buy tickets for The Pretenders' 2024 UK dates:

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 10th November from 10am at myticket.co.uk/artists/the-pretenders. Visit thepretenders.com for more.

The Pretenders have had a bumper year, playing a surprise set at Glastonbury Festival, supporting Guns N' Roses at BST Hyde Park and playing over 60 gigs across the UK, US and Europe.

To top it off, the band began released their Relentless album on 15th September 2023 and began treating fans to their new material this year.