The Pretenders' 2024 UK headline theatre dates: How to buy tickets
7 November 2023, 09:02 | Updated: 7 November 2023, 09:09
Chrissie Hynde and co will embark on theatre dates next year. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.
The Pretenders have announced tour dates for 2024.
Chrissie Hynde and co have shared their plans to play intimate gigs across theatres in the UK, where they'll treat fans to classics from across their career and new songs.
The tour will see the play nine shows and include two performances at the London Palladium on 28th and 29th February.
Find out where the Brass In Pocket rockers are headed and how to buy tickets.
Mark your calendars, The Pretenders will be touring the UK in 2024!— The Pretenders (@ThePretendersHQ) November 6, 2023
O2 Priority presale starts Wednesday 8th November at 10am. General sale tickets will be available Friday 10th November at 10am at https://t.co/Xjt0CLktH2 pic.twitter.com/g5IBi4bkJU
The Pretenders' 2024 UK dates:
- 24th February: Gateshead, The Glasshous
- 25th February: Edinburgh, Usher Hall
- 26th February Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
- 28th February: London, Palladium29 London, Palladium
- 2nd March Oxford, New Theatre
- 3rd March: Bristol, Beacon
- 5th March: Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- 6th March: Birmingham, Symphony Hall
How to buy tickets for The Pretenders' 2024 UK dates:
Tickets go on general sale on Friday 10th November from 10am at myticket.co.uk/artists/the-pretenders. Visit thepretenders.com for more.
The Pretenders have had a bumper year, playing a surprise set at Glastonbury Festival, supporting Guns N' Roses at BST Hyde Park and playing over 60 gigs across the UK, US and Europe.
To top it off, the band began released their Relentless album on 15th September 2023 and began treating fans to their new material this year.