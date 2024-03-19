Deep Purple announce UK tour dates for 2024

Deep Purple are embarking on UK dates. Picture: Press

The Smoke On The Water legends’ =1 More Time Tour takes place in November and includes shows in London, Leeds, Glasgow and Manchester.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Deep Purple, one of Britain’s most influential bands, will embark on a UK tour this winter.

The Smoke On The Water rockers, fronted by Ian Gillan, have announced their =1 More Time Tour, which will see them bring over half a century of music to arena’s across the nation.

They’ll be joined on the string of dates by special guests Reef.

Get their UK dates below and find out how to buy tickets.

Deep Purple announce 2024 UK tour dates. Picture: Press

Deep Purple’s 2024 UK Tour dates:

Monday 4th November: Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Wednesday 6th London: The O2

Thursday 7th November: Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday 9th November: Manchester, AO Arena

Sunday 10th November: Glasgow OVO Hydro

How to buy tickets: