Deep Purple announce UK tour dates for 2024

19 March 2024

Deep Purple 2024
Deep Purple are embarking on UK dates. Picture: Press

The Smoke On The Water legends’ =1 More Time Tour takes place in November and includes shows in London, Leeds, Glasgow and Manchester.

Deep Purple, one of Britain’s most influential bands, will embark on a UK tour this winter.

The Smoke On The Water rockers, fronted by Ian Gillan, have announced their =1 More Time Tour, which will see them bring over half a century of music to arena’s across the nation.

They’ll be joined on the string of dates by special guests Reef.

Get their UK dates below and find out how to buy tickets.

Deep Purple announce 2024 UK tour dates
Deep Purple announce 2024 UK tour dates. Picture: Press

Deep Purple’s 2024 UK Tour dates:

  • Monday 4th November: Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
  • Wednesday 6th London: The O2
  • Thursday 7th November: Leeds First Direct Arena
  • Saturday 9th November: Manchester, AO Arena
  • Sunday 10th November: Glasgow OVO Hydro

How to buy tickets:

  • O2 Priority and Three venue pre-sales take place on Wednesday 20th March at 10am
  • AEG presents, ticket agent and venue resales take place on Thursday 21st March from 10am
  • Tickets go on general sale from Friday 22nd March at 10am  
  • Visit www.aegp.uk/DeepPurple24 for tickets

