The 25 best Classic Rock Love Songs
19 January 2024, 16:26 | Updated: 19 January 2024, 17:31
Valentine's Day is on the way, so Radio X Classic Rock has the perfect romantic playlist for the rock and metal fan in your life...
AC/DC - You Shook Me All Night Long
From the album: Back In Black (1980)
- "The walls start shaking, the Earth was quaking." The irrepressible Aussies with a tale of an amazing partner.
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: The morning after a night of passion.
AC/DC - You Shook Me All Night Long (Official Video)
Bryan Adams - Heaven
- From the album: Reckless (1984)
- Enormous ballad from the Canadian master
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: An anniversary moment.
Bryan Adams - Heaven
Aerosmith - Crazy
- From the album: Get A Grip (1993)
- "I'm never, never, never gonna be the same!"
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you're driven to distraction
Aerosmith - Crazy (Official Music Video)
The Beatles - Something
- From the album: Abbey Road (1969)
- George Harrison's perfect song for his wife Patti.
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: Gazing in admiration at your other half.
The Beatles - Something
Pat Benatar - Love Is A Battlefield
- From the album: Live From Earth (1983)
- "No one can tell us we're wrong, searching our hearts for so long"
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When the going isn't easy.
Pat Benatar - Love Is A Battlefield (Official Music Video)
Blondie - Call Me
- From the album: American Gigolo soundtrack (1980)
- "Roll me in designer sheets, I'll never get enough." Classy.
- The ideal tune for: an urgent dash to a rendezvous.
Blondie - Call me
Bon Jovi - In These Arms
- From the album: Keep The Faith (1992)
- "Baby I want you like the roses want the rain."
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: Letting them know how much they mean to you.
Bon Jovi - In These Arms
David Bowie - Modern Love
- From the album: Let's Dance (1983)
- "Gets me to the church on time."
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: Protesting too much.
David Bowie - Modern Love (Official Video)
Buzzcocks - Ever Fallen In Love
- From the album Love Bites (1978)
- Because sometimes you shouldn't go there.
- The ideal tune for: when the dust has settled.
Buzzcocks - Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve?) (TOTP, 1978)
Derek And The Dominos - Layla
- From the album: Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs (1970)
- "Darling, won't you ease my worried mind?"
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you're crazy about them.
Derek And The Dominos - Layla
Dire Straits - Romeo And Juliet
- From the album: Making Movies (1980)
- "Juliet, the dice was loaded from the start, and I bet, and you exploded into my heart."
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When it doesn't turn out quite the way you thought it would.
Dire Straits - Romeo And Juliet (Official Music Video)
The Doors - Light My Fire
- From the album: The Doors (1967)
- "The time to hesitate is through, no time to wallow in the mire."
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When sparks are flying.
The Doors - Light My Fire
Electric Light Orchestra - Sweet Talkin' Woman
- From the album: Out Of The Blue (1977)
- "You got me runnin', you got me searchin'"
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: Trying to win them back.
Electric Light Orchestra - Sweet Talkin' Woman (1978)
The Faces - Stay With Me
- From the album: A Nod Is As Good As A Wink... To A Blind Horse (1971)
- "Let's go upstairs and read my Tarot cards, come on, honey."
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: Nothin' too serious.
Rod Stewart and The Faces Stay With Me 1972 HQ
Fleetwood Mac - Dreams
- From the album: Rumours (1977)
- "Have you any dreams you'd like to sell, dreams of loneliness?"
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When it comes to the crunch.
Fleetwood Mac - Dreams (Official Music Video) [4K Remaster]
Foreigner - I Want To Know What Love Is
- From the album: Agent Provocateur (1984)
- "I better read between the lines, in case I need it when I'm older."
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you finally let your defences down.
Foreigner - I Want To Know What Love Is (Official Music Video)
Peter Frampton - Show Me The Way
- From the album: Frampton/Frampton Comes Alive (1975/6)
- "I want you to show me the way..."
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you're ready to commit.
Peter Frampton Live 1975 Show Me The Way
Guns N'Roses - November Rain
- From the album: Use Your Illusion I (1991)
- "So if you want to love me then darlin' don't refrain."
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: The wedding day, obviously.
Guns N' Roses - November Rain
Billy Idol - White Wedding
- From the album: Billy idol (1982)
- "It's a nice day to start again!"
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: The wedding day, obviously (again).
Billy Idol - White Wedding (Part 1)
Marillion - Kayleigh
- From the album: Misplaced Childhood (1985)
- "Please excuse me, I never meant to break your heart."
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you're too scared to pick up the phone.
Marillion - Kayleigh
Meat Loaf - You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth
- From the album: Bat Out Of Hell (1977)
- "It must have been while you were kissing me."
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: Those unexpected moments.
Meat Loaf - You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night) (PCM Stereo)
Mr Big - To Be With You
- From the album: Lean Into It (1991)
- "Deep inside I hope you feel it too."
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When they're better off with you!
Mr. Big - To Be With You 4K Video
Queen - You're My Best Friend
- From the album: A Night At The Opera (1975)
- "Ooh, you make me live, whenever this world is cruel to me."
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you need to reiterate the basics.
Queen - You're My Best Friend (Official Video)
Robert Palmer - Bad Case Of Loving You
- From the album: Secrets (1979)
- "No pill's gonna cure my ill."
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you've got it bad.
Robert Palmer - Bad Case Of Loving You (Doctor Doctor) [Official Video]
The Police - Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
- From the album: Ghost In The Machine (1981)
- "Everything she do just turns me on."
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you need to tell them.
The Police - Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic (Official Music Video)
Rainbow - Since You Been Gone
- From the album: Down To Earth (1979)
- "These four wall are closing in, look at the fix you put me in."
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When they've messed up your head.
Rainbow - Since You've Been Gone
REO Speedwagon - Can't Fight This Feeling
- From the album: Wheels Are Turnin' (1984)
- "What started out as friendship has grown stronger."
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: Just admit it, for heaven's sake.
REO Speedwagon - Can't Fight This Feeling (Official HD Video)
The Rolling Stones - Wild Horses
- From the album: Sticky Fingers (1971)
- "We'll ride them some day."
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: A love that's for the ages.
The Rolling Stones - Wild Horses (Live)
Roxy Music - Love Is The Drug
- From the album: Siren (1975)
- "Dim the lights, you can guess the rest."
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you're on the market.
Roxy Music - Love Is The Drug
Patti Smith - Because The Night
- From the album: Easter (1978)
- "Take my hand, come undercover, they can't hurt you now."
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you need to remind them you're the one.
Patti Smith Group - Because the Night (Official Audio)
Rod Stewart - Maggie May
- From the album: Every Picture Tells A Story (1971)
- "You stole my soul, and that's a pain I can do without."
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When it's a bittersweet memory.
Rod Stewart - Maggie May (1971)
U2 - With Or Without You
- From the album: The Joshua Tree (1987)
- "You give it all but I want more, and I'm waiting for you."
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you can't do without them.
U2 - With Or Without You (Official Music Video)
Van Halen - Why Can't This Be Love
- From the album: 5150 (1986)
- "Whoa, here it comes, that funny feeling again."
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you can't work out why you're feeling like this.
Van Halen - Why Can't This Be Love (1986) (Music Video) WIDESCREEN 720p
Whitesnake - Is This Love
- From the album: Whitesnake (1987)
- "I find I spend my time waiting on your call."
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you realise this may be "the one".
Whitesnake - Is This Love (Official Music Video)
ZZ Top - Gimme All Your Lovin'
- From the album: Eliminator (1983)
- "Like a boomerang I need a repeat."
- The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you need lovin', hugs and kisses (in that order).
ZZ Top - Gimme All Your Lovin' (Official Music Video) [HD Remaster]