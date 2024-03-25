Journey react as Don’t Stop Believing is named the biggest song of all time

Journey press. Picture: Mike Savoia/Press

By Radio X

According to Forbes, the 1981 power ballad has gone 18 times platinum and has officially become the biggest song in the history of music.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Journey‘s Don’t Stop Believing has been named the biggest song of all time by Forbes.

The 1981 track - which appeared on Journey's seventh studio LP ‘Escape’ - has gone 18 times platinum and officially become the biggest song in the history of music.

The band's founding member and lead guitarist Neal Schon wrote on X: "We now officially have the biggest song in the world ever in the history of music! Congratulations to all."

We now officially have the biggest song in the world ever in the history of music ! Congratulations to all ☝🏽🙌🏽👌🏽 @NealSchonMusic @JourneyOfficial pic.twitter.com/KXWsmQ9OPr — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) March 18, 2024

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry celebrated the achievement on Instagram with a heartfelt post.

He wrote: "When this “Don’t Stop Believin’ ,'The Biggest Song of ALL Time' article came out I was so emotionally stunned.

"To be part of such a moment as this made me reflect on my parents. By that I mean, though I lost them both years ago, I was so happy for them because they are truly the reason this is happening. My dad was a singer and both of them were very musical. So on behalf of my Mom and Dad, I thank every one of you for so many years of support. -Sincerely, Steve Perry."

And, Neal commented on Steve's post, saying: "That’s great Steve. God Bless. I myself reflect on the great time we had writing this song. Respectfully Neal Schon."

Journey - Don't Stop Believin' (Live 1981: Escape Tour - 2022 HD Remaster)

Meanwhile, Journey have previously announced a 50th anniversary UK and Ireland arena tour, kicking off this autumn.

The Freedom Tour will kick off at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena on October 30, followed by stops in Glasgow, Dublin, Liverpool, Birmingham and more.

It will finish at The O2 in London on November 17.

Journey + Cheap Trick's 2024 UK & Ireland tour dates: