VIDEO: Sam Fender weighs in on Noel Gallagher Lewis Capaldi beef

The Hypersonic Missiles singer has commented on the banter between the former Oasis rocker and the Someone You Loved singer, who he calls a friend.

Sam Fender has given his take on the banter between Noel Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi.

The Play God singer visited Radio X this week to talk about his new Will We Talk single, and was quizzed about what he thought of the former Oasis rocker's back and forth with the Scottish singer-songwriter.

Addressing our original interview, in which Gordon Smart asked Gallagher what he thought about new music, Fender noticed he did get a quick mention, saying: “He kind of didn’t slag us off, he kind of did.”

He added: "I saw what he said about Lewis, that was funny, and really funny what Lewis did after that... And then going out on stage and making that… That was quality. That was funny.”

Noel Gallagher, Sam Fender and Lewis Capaldi. Picture: Press + Press + Samir Hussein/WireImage

Talking about the Someone You Loved singer, who he pipped to the post to win the 2018 BRITs Critics' Choice Award, he gushed: "I love Lewis too, man. I’ve got so much time for him like. He’s proper proper funny. He sends us proper daft video messages when he’s drunk.

“I’ve got one with him in the back of a car. It was listening to [my song] Hypersonic Missiles just calling us a Critics' Choice bastard”.

Fender is of course referring to the banter between Gallagher and Capaldi, which saw him dubbed as "fucking wank" by the Oasis man.

After Capaldi shared a hilarious series of Instagram Stories, which saw him react to the interview, Gallagher hit back by calling him a "daftie" and sharing his own video of his son mocking the Scot's number one hit.

Some may have called that 1:1 until the Scottish singer-songwriter introduced his set on the Other Stage at Glastonbury with the clip of Noel's comments.

If that wasn't brave enough, much to the crowd's delight, he appeared wearing a parka and bucket hat, which he whipped off to reveal he was dressed in a t-shirt which saw Noel Gallagher's face inside a heart.

Capaldi later Instagrammed his Glastonbury experience - including a selfie with Noel's brother Liam, who was performing at the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night.

Noel Gallagher's daughter Anais even chimed in about the stunt, taking to Twitter to write: "I want to be Lewis Capaldi when I grow up".

I want to be @LewisCapaldi when I grow up — Anaïs Gallagher (@gallagher_anais) June 29, 2019

This event saw the talented Tough singer look back at his weekend, thanking Glastonbury and Radio X, while re-sharing his stunt all over again.

