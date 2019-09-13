Sam Fender performs tracks from his debut album Hypersonic Missiles

The BRITs Critics Choice award winner showcases his debut album Hypersonic Missiles live in the Radio X studio.

Sam Fender is the name on everybody lips at the moment... and with good reason.

The winner of this year's BRITs Critics' Choice Award, Fender is lauded for his haunting vocals, inventive lyrics and his distinctive sound.

Prior to the release of his excellent debut album Hypersonic Missiles, the Geordie singer-songwriter and his band visited Radio X HQ and gave stunning performances of three songs.

Fender - who hails from Newcastle's North Shields area was born in Tyneside on 25 April 1996.

He comes from a talented, musical family and started writing songs when he was 13.

He came to the attention of Owain Davies, Ben Howard’s manager, in 2013 and was signed to major label Polydor in the summer of 2018.

Watch Sam Fender play his Dead Boys track, a moving song about male suicide which you can find on his Dead Boys EP:

Sam Fender toured the UK and Europe extensively in 2018 and his highlights include a support slot on Blossoms’ December 2018 tour and sets at Reading and Leeds, Citadel, Y Not, TRNSMT and Kendal Calling festivals. He’s also toured with Ben Howard, Catfish And The Bottlemen and Hozier.

2019 has seen Fender tour the world - he’s performed at TRNSMT in Scotland, British Summer Time in London, Rock en Seine in Paris and Splendour In The Grass in Australia. He heads out in November for a full UK tour that kicks off in Manchester and includes four big homecoming shows at the O2 Academy Newcastle on 7, 8 , 21 and 22 December 2019.

Sam Fender UK and Ireland Tour Dates 2019

22 November Manchester Academy

23 November Liverpool Guild Of Students

25 November Glasgow, O2 Academy

26 November Nottingham, Rock City

28 November Leeds, O2 Academy

30 November Brighton Dome

2 December Plymouth Pavilions

4 December Bristol, O2 Academy 2

5 December Birmingham, O2 Academy

7 December Newcastle, O2 Academy

8 December Newcastle, O2 Academy

10 December London, O2 Academy Brixton

11 December London, O2 Academy Brixton

13 December Cardiff, Great Hall

14 December Bournemouth, O2 Academy

16 December Dublin, Olympia Theatre

17 December Belfast, Ulster Hall

19 December Sheffield, O2 Academy

21 December Newcastle, O2 Academy

22 December Newcastle, O2 Academy

Session audio produced, engineered and mixed by Chris Denman.