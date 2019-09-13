Sam Fender performs tracks from his debut album Hypersonic Missiles
13 September 2019, 12:28 | Updated: 13 September 2019, 14:43
The BRITs Critics Choice award winner showcases his debut album Hypersonic Missiles live in the Radio X studio.
Sam Fender is the name on everybody lips at the moment... and with good reason.
The winner of this year's BRITs Critics' Choice Award, Fender is lauded for his haunting vocals, inventive lyrics and his distinctive sound.
Prior to the release of his excellent debut album Hypersonic Missiles, the Geordie singer-songwriter and his band visited Radio X HQ and gave stunning performances of three songs.
Fender - who hails from Newcastle's North Shields area was born in Tyneside on 25 April 1996.
He comes from a talented, musical family and started writing songs when he was 13.
He came to the attention of Owain Davies, Ben Howard’s manager, in 2013 and was signed to major label Polydor in the summer of 2018.
Watch Sam Fender play his Dead Boys track, a moving song about male suicide which you can find on his Dead Boys EP:
Sam Fender toured the UK and Europe extensively in 2018 and his highlights include a support slot on Blossoms’ December 2018 tour and sets at Reading and Leeds, Citadel, Y Not, TRNSMT and Kendal Calling festivals. He’s also toured with Ben Howard, Catfish And The Bottlemen and Hozier.
2019 has seen Fender tour the world - he’s performed at TRNSMT in Scotland, British Summer Time in London, Rock en Seine in Paris and Splendour In The Grass in Australia. He heads out in November for a full UK tour that kicks off in Manchester and includes four big homecoming shows at the O2 Academy Newcastle on 7, 8 , 21 and 22 December 2019.
Sam Fender UK and Ireland Tour Dates 2019
22 November Manchester Academy
23 November Liverpool Guild Of Students
25 November Glasgow, O2 Academy
26 November Nottingham, Rock City
28 November Leeds, O2 Academy
30 November Brighton Dome
2 December Plymouth Pavilions
4 December Bristol, O2 Academy 2
5 December Birmingham, O2 Academy
7 December Newcastle, O2 Academy
8 December Newcastle, O2 Academy
10 December London, O2 Academy Brixton
11 December London, O2 Academy Brixton
13 December Cardiff, Great Hall
14 December Bournemouth, O2 Academy
16 December Dublin, Olympia Theatre
17 December Belfast, Ulster Hall
19 December Sheffield, O2 Academy
21 December Newcastle, O2 Academy
22 December Newcastle, O2 Academy
Session audio produced, engineered and mixed by Chris Denman.