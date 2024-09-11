How to listen to Radio X 90s

Radio X 90s brings you the biggest anthems from the decade of Grunge and Britpop. Picture: Radio X

Radio X has a brand new station showcasing the biggest 90s anthems. Here's how to listen...

Radio X, the UK’s leading radio station for rock and alternative music, has announced a very special station dedicated to 90s anthems.

The 90s are back with a vengeance... and what a time to launch Radio X 90s, the era when Britpop took over the planet.

Get your parka on for the biggest 90s anthems from the likes of Oasis, Blur, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, Manic Street Preachers, R.E.M., Pulp, Radiohead, Supergrass, Stereophonics and many, many more.

Radio X 90s features every great tune from Camden to Seattle, Britpop to Grunge.

Radio X 90s is available across the UK on DAB Digital Radio (in London on London 3), on Global Player via app, globalplayer.com, on your smart speaker by saying “play Radio X 90s”, and at radiox.co.uk.

Here's a full list of all the different ways you can listen to Radio X 90s

Online via Global Player's Website Via the Global Player mobile app On Smart Speakers On DAB Digital and Radio