WATCH: Noel Gallagher meets Matt Morgan & Gordon Smart backstage at Heaton Park

Noel, Matt and Gordon sat down backstage before the High Flying Birds' huge Manchester show to talk about everything - watch the whole hilarious show here.

On Friday 7 June, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds performed a HUGE home coming show at Heaton Park, Manchester.

They smashed through songs from Noel’s solo albums plus a whole host of all-time great Oasis classics and the box fresh new High Flying Birds tune Black Star Dancing

Before the show kicked off, Noel sat down and got deep, weird and more with Radio X’s Gordon Smart and Matt Morgan as the trio took some time out from the hectic preparations for the show to talk in their own inimitable style.

Watch the full interview above.

Matt Morgan, Gordon Smart and Noel Gallagher backstage at Heaton Park. Picture: Radio X

Noel revealed pretty much everything you’d want him to reveal: his most expensive mistake, how he would dispose of a dead body, which famous footballer used to kick his ball against his wall, who reinvented the game of football (as far as he’s concerned) and who are the worst drivers in show business.

Matt Morgan and Gordon Smart backstage at Heaton Park. Picture: Radio X

You can also enjoy Noel rip into Matt Morgan’s terrible music taste in a no holds barred, totally off the wall, hilarious conversation.

So step behind the scenes of one of the biggest gigs of the summer and discover more things than you ever thought you’d ever find out about Noel Gallagher.