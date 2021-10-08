Sam Fender's Seventeen Going Under album: Track by Track

Watch as the singer-songwriter takes us through his second album and the follow-up to 2019's Hypersonic Missiles.

Sam Fender released his Seventeen Going Under album on Friday 8 October and it was well worth the wait.

The record, which includes singles such as Get You Down, Spit Of You and its title track, sees the North Shields singer-songwriter give us an insight into the mind of a young man on the cusp of adulthood and tackles everything from his insecurities to his complicated relationship with his father.

Just like 2019's Hypersonic Missiles, the album is tipped to score a No.1 on the UK album charts, which is just as well since Fender considers it "leagues ahead" of his debut.

Sitting down with X-Posure's John Kennedy, the Geordie singer-songwriter has talked through each song of the album in a special track by track.

Watch him discuss everything from title track and album opener Seventeen Going Under to the album's final song The Dying Light in our video above.

Previously speaking about the album, the North Shields singer said it was "about growing up and the self-esteem issues that you carry into your adult life."

On the title, he explained: "17 is when all the challenges begin: you're not a baby, but you're definitely not an adult (turns out that bit takes a lot longer than you think)."

Fender's debut, Hypersonic Missiles, was released on 13 September 2019 and flew in at number on on the UK album chart.

It included the likes of The Borders, Play God, Dead Boys, That Sound, Will We Talk? and its album opener and title track.

Listen to Sam Fender's Seventeen Going Under album in full here:

See the tracklist for Sam Fender's Seventeen Going Under album:

Seventeen Going Under Getting’ Started Aye Get You Down Long Way Off Spit Of You Last To Make It Home The Leveller Mantra Paradigms The Dying Light

