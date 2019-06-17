WATCH: Lewis Capaldi reacts hilariously to being "slagged off" by Noel Gallagher

17 June 2019, 11:23 | Updated: 17 June 2019, 11:28

The Someone You Loved singer has shared a series of Instagram Stories which see him being name-checked by Noel in a Radio X interview.

Lewis Capaldi has responded to being “slagged off” by Noel Gallagher'.

The Scottish singer-songwriter took to Instagram over the weekend to post a series of clips to show him reacting to the former Oasis rocker's claims that he's "fucking wank".

The interview in question was part of a special conversation with Gordon Smart and Matt Morgan for Radio X, which took place backstage ahead of Gallagher's Heaton Park gig on Friday 7 June.

In it, the Ballad of The Mighty singer proclaims: "Music is fucking wank at the moment," adding: "Who's this Lewis Capaldi fella? Who the fuck's that idiot?"

When Gordon Smart defended the Someone You Loved singer, Gallagher asked: "Is it because he's Scottish?"

Ever the comic, Lewis Capaldi not only took Noel's hash words on the chin, but he celebrated being name-checked by the Oasis legend, calling it a dream come true.

Watch his hilarious response in the video above.

Watch Noel Gallagher's full Radio X interview here:

In his series of posts, the Tough singer played the Radio X clip repeatedly and declared: "What a fucking day," before playing and singing along to songs from Gallagher's back-catalogue.

After wishing Gallagher a Happy Father's Day, he joked that he was going to get a haircut, began browsing Noel's classic hairstyles and then started looking for a parka jacket, a bucket hat and dark fruits cider.

Not content with the banter, the Whitburn singer then showed what a good sport he was by promoting Noel Gallahgher's Black Star Dancing single, and even shared a link to buy the Manchester legend's Black Star Dancing EP.

What a legend.

See Lewis Capaldi duet on stage with James Bay:

WATCH MORE: Noel Gallagher reveals his most expensive mistake

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher reveals track on new album is about daughter Molly Moorish

Noel Gallagher Songs

Noel Gallagher Latest

See more Noel Gallagher Latest

Noel Gallagher hits back at Lewis Capaldi after video reaction to being "slagged off" by the Oasis man

VIDEO: Noel Gallagher hits back at Lewis Capaldi's reaction videos after he slagged him off online
Noel Gallagher backstage at Heaton Park, 7 June 2019

WATCH: Noel Gallagher meets Matt Morgan & Gordon Smart backstage at Heaton Park
Noel Gallagher backstage at Heaton Park, June 2019

WATCH: What was Noel Gallagher's most expensive mistake?

Noel Gallagher live in 2019

Radio X to broadcast Noel Gallagher's Heaton Park show

Noel Gallagher and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

VIDEO: Noel Gallagher says Pep Guardiola reinvented football