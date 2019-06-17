WATCH: Lewis Capaldi reacts hilariously to being "slagged off" by Noel Gallagher

The Someone You Loved singer has shared a series of Instagram Stories which see him being name-checked by Noel in a Radio X interview.

Lewis Capaldi has responded to being “slagged off” by Noel Gallagher'.

The Scottish singer-songwriter took to Instagram over the weekend to post a series of clips to show him reacting to the former Oasis rocker's claims that he's "fucking wank".

The interview in question was part of a special conversation with Gordon Smart and Matt Morgan for Radio X, which took place backstage ahead of Gallagher's Heaton Park gig on Friday 7 June.

In it, the Ballad of The Mighty singer proclaims: "Music is fucking wank at the moment," adding: "Who's this Lewis Capaldi fella? Who the fuck's that idiot?"

When Gordon Smart defended the Someone You Loved singer, Gallagher asked: "Is it because he's Scottish?"

Ever the comic, Lewis Capaldi not only took Noel's hash words on the chin, but he celebrated being name-checked by the Oasis legend, calling it a dream come true.

In his series of posts, the Tough singer played the Radio X clip repeatedly and declared: "What a fucking day," before playing and singing along to songs from Gallagher's back-catalogue.

After wishing Gallagher a Happy Father's Day, he joked that he was going to get a haircut, began browsing Noel's classic hairstyles and then started looking for a parka jacket, a bucket hat and dark fruits cider.

Not content with the banter, the Whitburn singer then showed what a good sport he was by promoting Noel Gallahgher's Black Star Dancing single, and even shared a link to buy the Manchester legend's Black Star Dancing EP.

