Sam Fender announces 2019 UK & Ireland Hypersonic Missiles Tour

The Play god singer has confirmed 17 new dates including a gig at the O2 Brixton Academy and two homecoming dates in Newcastle. Find out how to get tickets.

Sam Fender has announced a fresh string of UK and Irish dates this year to support his Hypersonic Missiles album.

The Geordie singer-songwriter 17 new dates, which will take place in November and December 2019, include two homecoming shows at Newcastle's O2 Academy and his biggest London Headline show at the O2 Academy Brixton.

Meanwhile, the BRITs Critics' Choice Award winner prepares to round off his spring tour this week, which includes two dates at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on 6-7 May.

The That Sound rocker will then play a string of festival dates, including slots at London's All Points East, Cornwall's Boardmasters and Glastonbury Festival 2019.

The singer-songwriter is also set to play a special homecoming gig at Tynemouth Priory and Castle on 11 July 2019.

Watch Sam Fender perform Dead Boys for Radio X:

See Sam Fender's newly announced 2019 UK & Ireland dates:

22 November – Academy, Manchester

23 November – Guild of Students, Liverpool

26 November – Rock City, Nottingham

27 November – O2 Academy, Glasgow

28 November – O2 Academy, Leeds

30 November – Dome, Brighton

1 December – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

3 December – Pavilions, Plymouth

4 December – O2 Academy, Bristol

5 December – O2 Academy, Birmingham

7 December – O2 Academy, Newcastle

8 December - O2 Academy, Newcastle

10 December – O2 Academy Brixton, London

13 December – Great Hall, Cardiff

16 December – Dublin, Olympia

17 December – Ulster Hall, Belfast

19 December – O2 Academy, Sheffield

See his previously announced dates below:

7 May EDINBURGH, Playhouse SOLD OUT

8 May LLANDUDNO, Venue Cymru SOLD OUT

9 May LONDON, The London Palladium SOLD OUT

11 May HULL, Bonus Arena SOLD OUT

24 May CARDIFF, Cardiff Castle

25 May NEWCASTLE, This Is Tomorrow Festival, Exhibition Park

26 May NORWICH, Sunday Sessions, Earlham Park

7 June MANCHESTER, Heaton Park

8 June INVERNESS, Bught Park

14 June ISLE OF WIGHT, Isle of Wight Festival

16 June DUBLIN, Malahide Castle

30 June EXETER, Sunday Sessions, Powderham Castle

Fender recently announced the details of his Hypersonic Missiles album, which consists of 13 tracks and is set for release 9 August 2019.

See its artwork here:

Sam Fender's debut album Hypersonic Missiles artwork. Picture: Press

See the Hypersonic Missiles Tracklisting below:

1. Hypersonic Missiles

2. The Borders

3. White Privilege

4. Dead Boys

5. You’re Not The Only One

6. Play God

7. That Sound

8. Saturday

9. Will We Talk In The Morning

10. Two People

11. Call Me Lover

12. Leave Fast13. Use (live)

Watch the official video for his title track here:

