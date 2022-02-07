Sam Fender is proud of racking up "record-breaking" bar tab while making his last album

Sam Fender performs on stage at Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, October 2021. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

The Geordie musician was told he totted up the biggest bill his label has received in 15 years!

Sam Fender says he's "proud" to have notched up a record-breaking bar tab while making his album Seventeen Going Under.

The singer recorded his second LP at the Grouse Lodge studio in County Westmeath, Ireland last year.

He told The Sun On Sunday: “The studio had an unlimited Guinness tap.

"I was proud of the boys as apparently we racked up the biggest bar tab the record label has ever had to pay in the last 15 years. It was Guinness and whiskey for two months.

“But it was great, it was stunning landscape in Ireland so we spent a load of time there.”

The musician recently explained how therapy sessions inspired the songs on the album.

He said: "I did a bit of therapy or counselling or whatever you wanna call it for two years, and that’s when I started writing the song Seventeen Going Under. That was the driving force for the rest of the songs that went on the album. Most of it is about my life and my upbringing."

The title track of Seventeen Going Under was named Radio X Record Of The Year 2021 in December.

Sam kicks off his 2022 tour on 20th March with a show at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena, before heading to Liverpool, Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham an Brighton. He then plays two huge shows at London's SSE Arena and two homecoming shows at Newcastle's Metro Radio Arena, before heading to Europe in May.

His huge show at London's Finsbury Park takes place on 15th July. For more on his tour dates. see www.samfender.com/live/.

As ever, Radio X reminds you to drink responsibly. For the facts, see www.drinkaware.co.uk