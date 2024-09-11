How to listen to Radio X 00s

11 September 2024, 12:15 | Updated: 11 September 2024, 16:27

Radio X brings you the biggest anthems from the decade.
Radio X brings you the biggest anthems from the decade. Picture: Radio X

Radio X has a brand new station to let you Get Into The 00s... Here's how to listen...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

00s nostalgia is alive! Radio X 00s brings you all of those artists you followed from basement gigs to stadium shows and will have you squeezing back into those skinny jeans.

Expect all the biggest 00s anthems from the calibre of Arctic Monkeys, Kings Of Leon, Coldplay, Foo Fighters, The Strokes, The Killers, Kasabian, Oasis, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse and more.

Radio X 00s is available on DAB Digital Radio (in London), on Global Player via app, globalplayer.com, on your smart speaker by saying “Play Radio X 00s”, and at radiox.co.uk.

Here's a full list of all the different ways you can listen to Radio X 00s

  1. Online via Global Player's Website
  2. Via the Global Player mobile app
  3. On Smart Speakers
  4. On DAB Digital and Radio

  1. Listen to Radio X 00s on Global Player

    Download and install Global Player, swipe to Radio X 00s and get listening on the go.

    You can find out more about Global Player and the Global family of brands including Radio X, Capital, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Capital Chill, Heart, LBC, Smooth and Classic FM right here.

    Download our app for iOS and Android to listen to Radio X 00s right now:

    Download Global Player from the Apple App Store

    Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

  2. Listen to Radio X 00s Online

    Find out more about Global Player here

    It's a free and easy listening service and you can also listen back to the last seven days of shows from your favourite presenters.

    There’s also much more on Global Player, including podcasts and playlists from across our sister stations including Capital, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Capital Chill, Heart, LBC, Smooth and Classic FM.

  3. Listen to Radio X 00s on DAB Radio

    You can listen to Radio X 00s on DAB in London on London 3.
    You can listen to Radio X 00s on DAB in London on London 3. Picture: Radio X

    Radio X 00s is available on digital radio in London on London 3. To listen on DAB radio, simply select "Radio X 00s".

  4. Listen to Radio X 00s on Alexa

    To listen to Radio X 00s on Alexa, simply say "Alexa, play Radio X 00s”
    To listen to Radio X 00s on Alexa, simply say "Alexa, play Radio X 00s”. Picture: Radio X

    Just say “Alexa, play Radio X 00s” to listen live via the Radio X 00s Alexa skill.

    Want to catchup on the last seven days of radio for free? You can listen back to your favourite presenters using the new Global Player skill - just ask for a show and a date, then sit back & enjoy!

    Find out more about Global Player on Alexa

  5. How To Listen to Radio X 00s on Google Home and Google Assistant

    How To Listen to Radio X 00s on Google Home and Google Assistant
    How To Listen to Radio X 00s on Google Home and Google Assistant. Picture: Radio X

    Google Assistant can play Radio X 00s for you - just say:

    “Hey Google, play Radio X 00s”

  6. How To Listen to Radio X 00s on Apple HomePod and Siri

    How To Listen to Radio X 00s on Apple HomePod and Siri
    How To Listen to Radio X 00s on Apple HomePod and Siri. Picture: Radio X

    Just say: “Hey Siri, play Radio X 00s radio”

    You can also ask Siri on your iPhone or iPad to play Radio X 00s via Global Player or Apple Music.

  7. How To Listen to Radio X 00s On Sonos

    You can listen to Radio X 00s on your Sonos smart speaker
    You can listen to Radio X 00s on your Sonos smart speaker. Picture: Radio X

    You can listen to Radio X 00s on your Sonos smart speaker.

    Add Global Player as a music source in your Sonos app, and enjoy live radio, as well as expertly-curated music playlists to suit every mood.

    Or if you’d simply like to listen live, search for the station within the new Sonos Radio section in the Sonos app.

