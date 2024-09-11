How to listen to Radio X 00s

Radio X has a brand new station to let you Get Into The 00s... Here's how to listen...

00s nostalgia is alive! Radio X 00s brings you all of those artists you followed from basement gigs to stadium shows and will have you squeezing back into those skinny jeans.

Expect all the biggest 00s anthems from the calibre of Arctic Monkeys, Kings Of Leon, Coldplay, Foo Fighters, The Strokes, The Killers, Kasabian, Oasis, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse and more.

Radio X 00s is available on DAB Digital Radio (in London), on Global Player via app, globalplayer.com, on your smart speaker by saying “Play Radio X 00s”, and at radiox.co.uk.

Here's a full list of all the different ways you can listen to Radio X 00s

Online via Global Player's Website Via the Global Player mobile app On Smart Speakers On DAB Digital and Radio