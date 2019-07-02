Sam Fender shares secret of how he's getting his voice fit again

The Geordie singer-songwriter has also dropped the final single to come from his Hypersonic Missiles album, and shared a new date for his debut.

Sam Fender has shared a brand new single ahead of his debut album - and has assured fans that he's on the road to recovery after having to cancel a string of festival dates, including Glastonbury, due to problems with his voice.

Last week, Fender announced he was "gutted" to have to cancel the shows, which also included appearances at Les Eurockenees, Down The Rabbit Hole and Barn On The Farm festivals. The illness affected his appearances at Neighbourhood Weekender, All Points East and Isle Of Wight festivals in May and June.

Now, Sam tells Radio X’s Gordon Smart that he’s back on the road to recovery - and revealed how he was getting match fit for his forthcoming live dates.

“Before I could sing again I had to do two weeks of silence and then build my voice back up with the kazoo,” he explained, brandishing the instrument and even giving us a rendition of his hit Play God.

“I’ve had to start with a kazoo, then I’ve upgraded to a straw - but I take the kazoo wherever I go. It’s the most annoying instrument - this and ukeleles are the most annoying instruments!"

Sam Fender's debut album Hypersonic Missiles artwork. Picture: Press

The Newcastle singer-songwriter - whose Hypersonic Missiles album will now be released on 13 September 2019 - has also whet fans whistles with new song Will We Talk?

The high-octane track is the last cut to be taken from the forthcoming album, which includes previously release singles Play God, Dead Boys and title track Hypersonic Missiles.

See the tracklist for Fender's Hypersonic Missiles album:

1. Hypersonic Missiles

2. The Borders

3. White Privilege

4. Dead Boys

5. You’re Not The Only One

6. Play God

7. That Sound

8. Saturday

9. Will We Talk In The Morning

10. Two People

11. Call Me Lover

12. Leave Fast

13. Use (live)

Sam Fender's forthcoming debut album was written, recorded and produced at the BRITs Critics' Choice-winner's self-built warehouse studio in North Shields and recorded with his long-time friend and producer Bramwell Bronte.

Fender will play a string of festival dates across the UK and Europe throughout the Summer including a huge outdoor hometown headline show at Tynemouth Castle, in Hyde Park in support of Bob Dylan + Neil Young, and at TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow Green.

The Leave Fast singer will then tour the UK at the end of the year including four sold-out shows at Newcastle Academy, and two at Brixton Academy.

See Sam Fenders 2019 live dates here:

11 July – Tynemouth Castle, North Shields SOLD OUT

12 July – Hyde Park, London (w/ Bob Dylan + Neil Young)

13 July – TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow

19 July – Splendour In The Grass, North Byron Parklands

23 July – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

24 July – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

10 August – Boardmasters Festival, Newquay

16 August – Summer Sonic, Tokyo

18 August – Summer Sonic, Osaka

30 August – Fusion Festival, Liverpool

31 August – Electric Picnic, Laois Ireland

22 November – Academy, Manchester SOLD OUT

23 November – Guild of Students, Liverpool SOLD OUT

26 November – Rock City, Nottingham SOLD OUT

27 November – O2 Academy, Glasgow SOLD OUT

28 November – O2 Academy, Leeds SOLD OUT

30 November – Dome, Brighton SOLD OUT

1 December – O2 Academy, Bournemouth SOLD OUT

3 December – Pavilions, Plymouth

4 December – O2 Academy, Bristol SOLD OUT

5 December – O2 Academy, Birmingham SOLD OUT

7 December – O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT

8 December - O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT

10 December – O2 Academy Brixton, London SOLD OUT

11 December - O2 Academy Brixton, London

13 December – Great Hall, Cardiff SOLD OUT

16 December – Dublin, Olympia SOLD OUT

17 December – Ulster Hall, Belfast SOLD OUT

19 December – O2 Academy, Sheffield SOLD OUT

21 December – O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT

22 December - O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT