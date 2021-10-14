WATCH: Sam Fender teaches us Geordie slang

The Geordie musician takes us through some of the lingo from his hometown.

Sam Fender is very much the man of the moment. His second studio album, Seventeen Going Under, has been receiving much acclaim, with hits like the title track and Get You Down.

Now, with a huge tour of the UK in his diary for 2022, we thought it was high time that North Shields' finest musical export since Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys told us more about his roots.

So here's wee Sammy Fender taking us through the highlights of GEORDIE SLANG.

If you "divvina" something, what does it mean?

If Sam says he's "gannin' yem", should you get another round in?

If you were to come across Sam in his "scratcha", should you avert your eyes?

Should you disturb a Geordie if they're "in a fettle"?

Let Sam Fender take you through some of the more familiar Geordie expressions - and some terms that he reckons must have come "from the 1800s or something".

And he's ably assisted by his excellent drummer Drew Michael, who chips in with a few salty phrases himself.

