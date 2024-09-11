How to listen to Radio X Chlled

Radio X Chilled is dedicated to playing laid back anthems. Picture: Radio X

Find your calm with Radio X's sister station dedicated to laid back anthems. Here's how to listen...

Radio X, the UK’s leading radio station for rock and alternative music, has a very special station dedicated to laid back anthems.

Radio X Chilled is an already well-loved show on the station, hosted by Sarah Gosling every weeknight, and Dan O’Connell on Sundays.

The station brings you our more relaxed side: from stripped back acoustic versions of massive rock hits to 90s trip-hop, Radio X Chilled is the perfect soundtrack to lazy Sundays and hectic workdays.

Chill out to an intimate acoustic version of Foo Fighters' Everlong... Unwind and escape with Biffy Clyro recorded live in a church… and hear a more vulnerable Florence + The Machine.

You'll also hear laid back tunes from the likes of Oasis, Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys, Courteeners, Stereophonics, Kings Of Leon, Radiohead, The Verve and more.

Radio X Chilled is available on DAB Digital Radio (in London on London 3), on Global Player via app, globalplayer.com and on your smart speaker by saying “Play Radio X Chilled”, and at radiox.co.uk.

Here's a full list of all the different ways you can listen to Radio X Chilled

Online via Global Player's Website Via the Global Player mobile app On Smart Speakers On DAB Digital and Radio