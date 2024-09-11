How to listen to Radio X Chlled
11 September 2024, 11:44 | Updated: 11 September 2024, 17:51
Find your calm with Radio X's sister station dedicated to laid back anthems. Here's how to listen...
Radio X, the UK’s leading radio station for rock and alternative music, has a very special station dedicated to laid back anthems.
Radio X Chilled is an already well-loved show on the station, hosted by Sarah Gosling every weeknight, and Dan O’Connell on Sundays.
The station brings you our more relaxed side: from stripped back acoustic versions of massive rock hits to 90s trip-hop, Radio X Chilled is the perfect soundtrack to lazy Sundays and hectic workdays.
Chill out to an intimate acoustic version of Foo Fighters' Everlong... Unwind and escape with Biffy Clyro recorded live in a church… and hear a more vulnerable Florence + The Machine.
You'll also hear laid back tunes from the likes of Oasis, Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys, Courteeners, Stereophonics, Kings Of Leon, Radiohead, The Verve and more.
Radio X Chilled is available on DAB Digital Radio (in London on London 3), on Global Player via app, globalplayer.com and on your smart speaker by saying “Play Radio X Chilled”, and at radiox.co.uk.
Here's a full list of all the different ways you can listen to Radio X Chilled
- Online via Global Player's Website
- Via the Global Player mobile app
- On Smart Speakers
- On DAB Digital and Radio
-
Listen to Radio X Chilled on Global Player
Download and install Global Player, swipe to Radio X Chilled and get listening on the go.
You can find out more about Global Player and the Global family of brands including Radio X, Capital, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Capital Chill, Heart, LBC, Smooth and Classic FM right here.
Download our app for iOS and Android to listen to Radio X Chilled right now:
Download Global Player from the Apple App Store
Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)
-
Listen to Radio X Chilled Online
Click here to find out more about Global Player
It's a free and easy listening service and you can also listen back to the last seven days of shows from your favourite presenters.
There’s also much more on Global Player, including podcasts and playlists from across our sister stations including Capital, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Capital Chill, Heart, LBC, Smooth and Classic FM.
-
Listen to Radio X Chilled on DAB Radio
Radio X Chilled is available on digital radio in London on London 3. To listen on DAB radio, simply select "Radio X Chilled".
-
Listen to Radio X Chilled on Alexa
Just say “Alexa, play Radio X Chilled” to listen live via the Radio X Chilled Alexa skill.
Want to catchup on the last seven days of radio for free? You can listen back to your favourite presenters using the new Global Player skill - just ask for a show and a date, then sit back & enjoy!
-
How To Listen to Radio X Chilled on Google Home and Google Assistant
Google Assistant can play Radio X Chilled for you - just say:
“Hey Google, play Radio X Chilled”
-
How To Listen to Radio X Chilled on Apple HomePod and Siri
Just say: “Hey Siri, play Radio X Chilled radio”
You can also ask Siri on your iPhone or iPad to play Radio X Chilled via Global Player or Apple Music.
-
How To Listen to Radio X Chilled On Sonos
You can listen to Radio X Chilled on your Sonos smart speaker.
Add Global Player as a music source in your Sonos app, and enjoy live radio, as well as expertly-curated music playlists to suit every mood.
Or if you’d simply like to listen live, search for the station within the new Sonos Radio section in the Sonos app.