Watch Sam Fender's epic performance of Hypersonic Missiles at the O₂ Ritz Manchester

24 September 2019, 16:51 | Updated: 24 September 2019, 17:03

See the singer-songwriter belt out the title track to his number one debut album to a rapturous crowd at the iconic Manchester venue.

Radio X Presents Liam Gallagher with very special guest Sam Fender took place at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester on Saturday (21 September).

Celebrating the Oasis legend's 47th birthday, it was a special night for both artists - with Gallagher having just released his second solo album Why Me? Why Not., while Fender's debut album, Hypersonic Missiles, had just hit the top of the UK charts.

Opening for the Manchester legend in his hometown, the Geordie singer-songwriter treated fans to a selection of tracks including Play God, The Borders, Dead Boys and Will We Talk?

The energy in the crowd was electric throughout, but it was the title track from his No.1 debut that really got them going, with fans leading the rendition with their deafening accompaniment of "ohs".

Watch him play the infectious track above.

You can hear highlights from Radio X Presents Liam Gallagher with very special guest Sam Fender on Radio X from 7pm on Sunday 29 September.

WATCH: Fans sing Happy Birthday to Liam Gallagher at O₂ Ritz Manchester

READ MORE: Sam Fender announces spring 2020 UK headline tour

Watch Sam Fender explain the meaning behind the title track and more in his album playback with John Kennedy:

WATCH: Sam Fender reveals how his Dead Boys track saved man's life

Meanwhile, Gallagher has teased he'll knock Fender's debut album from the top of the album charts.

Ahead of the intimate show, the pair caught up and talked about how it felt the moment they scored a debut number one album, with Gallagher recalling his reaction to hitting the top spot with Definitely Maybe.

Looking back to how he felt over the success of the 1994 Oasis album, Gallagher mused: "I don't know man. We were just out and about. Obviously we were made up and that, 'cause that's what you want innit? But we knew it was a good record…"

The Shockwave singer added: "We were partying all the way up to it and we were partying all the way after it”.

Gallagher then turned the tables on the Geordie singer, asking him how it felt to score a debut number one and Fender replied: "It's kinda mad. I don't feel much different... Why am I fucking lying to you? I feel mental mate."

The Manchester legend nodded sagely and said: "Yeah, it's hard to put your finger on mate," before quipping: "You'll probably realise when you're number two next week."

WATCH: Liam Gallagher plays Oasis classic Rock ’N’ Roll Star live in Manchester

