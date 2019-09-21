WATCH: Fans sing Happy Birthday to Liam Gallagher at O₂ Ritz Manchester

See the Oasis legend's fans toast him at his homecoming birthday gig at the iconic Manchester venue, where he was joined by Sam Fender.

Crowds chanted and sang Happy Birthday to Liam Gallagher during his triumphant homecoming show for Radio X in Manchester on Saturday (21st September).

The former Oasis frontman returned to his hometown for an intimate show at Manchester's O₂ Ritz, where he played a career-spanning set of material old and new, including tracks from his brand new album Why Me? Why Not.

Mid-way through his set and just after he played Once, Liam was surprised as the 1,000-strong crowd launched into an impromptu mass singalong of Happy Birthday in honour of the Shockwave singer.

Watch the moment in our video above.

Liam Gallagher plays the O₂ Ritz, Manchester. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

The Rock 'N' Roll Star was joined by his former bandmate Bonehead on stage - which received a huge response from the Manchester crowd.

Bonehead joins Liam Gallagher on stage at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

Ending his set on a trio of Oasis songs, Gallagher delighted the crowd with an emotional rendition of Live Forever - with the crowd in full voice behind him.

Liam was joined by very special guest Sam Fender, who was celebrating scoring a number 1 with his debut album.

Liam, on his 47th birthday, wore a parka as he took to the stage at the iconic Manchester venue, which was the location of his very first solo show back in May 2017.

Sam Fender plays Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

Sam Fender live for Radio X at the O₂ Ritz Manchester 21 September 2019 setlist:

1. Millennial

2. Will We Talk?

3. The Borders

4. Dead Boys

5. Spice

6. Play God

7. Hypersonic Missiles

