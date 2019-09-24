Liam Gallagher teases he'll knock Sam Fender’s Hypersonic Missiles album off top of charts

The Geordie singer-songwriter caught up with the Oasis legend ahead of his homecoming gig for Radio X, where they chatted about chart success.

Liam Gallagher has teased that he'll knock Sam Fender's debut album from the top of the album charts.

The Oasis legend played a homecoming gig for Radio X at the O2 Ritz Manchester on Saturday (21 September), where Sam Fender performed as a special guest.

It was a special night for both artists, with Fender's Hypersonic Missiles debut currently at the top of the UK album charts, and Gallagher having just released his second solo album Why Me? Why Not.

Ahead of the intimate show, the pair caught up and talked about how it felt the moment they scored a debut number one album, with Gallagher recalling his reaction to hitting the top spot with Definitely Maybe.

Looking back to how he felt over the success of the 1994 Oasis album, Gallagher mused: "I don't know man. We were just out and about. Obviously we were made up and that, 'cause that's what you want innit? But we knew it was a good record…"

The Shockwave singer added: "I was probably on top of the world, but we didn't have too much time to think about it. We just went straight into the next one. And I mean the partying kind of thing... We didn't do anything extraordinary.

"We were partying all the way up to it and we were partying all the way after it”.

Gallagher then turned the tables on the North Shields singer, asking him how it felt to score a debut number one and Fender replied: "It's kinda mad. I don't feel much different... Why am I fucking lying to you? I feel mental mate.”

The Manchester legend nodded sagely and said: "Yeah, it's hard to put your finger on mate, before quipping: "You'll probably realise when you're number two next week."

Liam Gallagher talks chart success with Sam Fender. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

When it came to the gig itself, Liam Gallagher wore a navy blue parka as he took to the stage at the iconic Manchester venue - which was the location of his very first solo show back in May 2017.

His setlist included instant favourites from the new Why Me? Why Not. album in Once, The River, One Of Us and Shockwave.

He also performed a number of Oasis classics at the show, including Stand By Me and Definitely Maybe vinyl track, Sad Song.

The rocker was joined by his former Oasis bandmate Bonehead - which received a huge response from the Manchester crowd.

Watch them perform Rock 'N' Roll Star here:

Liam Gallagher live for Radio X at the O₂ Ritz Manchester 21 September 2019 setlist:

1.Rock 'n' Roll Star

2. Morning Glory

3.Wall of Glass

4. Shockwave

5. Paper Crown

6. Greedy Soul

7. Columbia

8. Stand By Me

9. One Of Us

10. Once

11. The River

12. Cigarettes & Alcohol

13. Be Here Now (with Wonderwall opening)

Encore:

14. Sad Song

15. Supersonic

16. Live Forever

Opening the set with Millennial, Sam Fender showcased his debut LP with hugely popular songs, including The Borders, Dead Boys, Hypersonic Missiles and Will We Talk?

Sam Fender plays Radio X Presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

Sam Fender live for Radio X at the O₂ Ritz Manchester 21 September 2019 setlist:

1. Millennial

2. Will We Talk?

3. The Borders

4. Dead Boys

5. Spice

6. Play God

7. Hypersonic Missiles

