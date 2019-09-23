Sam Fender announces spring 2020 UK headline tour

23 September 2019, 09:56 | Updated: 23 September 2019, 10:21

Sam Fender announces spring 2020 UK headline tour dates. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

The Hypersonic Missiles rocker will celebrate his number one debut album with fresh dates for March and April next year.

Sam Fender has today announced tour dates for 2020.

The Hypersonic Missiles singer will celebrate his number one debut album of the same name by taking it on the road with brand new dates next spring.

The nine-date-tour will include a show at London’s Alexandra Palace on 27 March and conclude with a homecoming show at Newcastle Arena on 3 April.

The gigs - which will also see the Geordie singer-songwriter play the likes of Manchester, Cardiff and Glasgow - will mark his biggest headline shows to date.

Tickets will go on fan pre-sale from Wednesday 25 September, before going on general sale on Friday 27 September at www.samfender.com. 

See Sam Fender’s 2020 spring UK dates:

20 March - Victroria Warehouse, Manchester

21 March - Victoria Warehouse, Manchester 

23 March - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

24 March - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

27 March - Alexandra Palace, London

30 March - De Monfort Hall, Leicester

31 March - Cardiff Arena

2 April - Leeds Arena

3 April - Newcastle Arena 

Fender previously teased the news this weekend, with a pic of himself and his band posing outside the grounds of one of the dates at London's Ally Pally.

View this post on Instagram

Big @Sam_Fender announcement coming tomorrow AM

A post shared by Radio X (@radiox) on

The new dates will follow Fender’s upcoming sold out 2019 winter tour, which will see him play two nights in London’s Brixton Academy and round off his amazing year with two dates at the Newcastle Academy.

See Sam Fender’s 2019 winter tour dates: 

22 November – Academy, Manchester - SOLD OUT

23 November – Guild of Students, Liverpool - SOLD OUT

26 November – Rock City, Nottingham - SOLD OUT

27 November – O2 Academy, Glasgow - SOLD OUT

28 November – O2 Academy, Leeds - SOLD OUT

30 November – Dome, Brighton - SOLD OUT

1 December – O2 Academy, Bournemouth - SOLD OUT

3 December – Pavilions, Plymouth - SOLD OUT

4 December – O2 Academy, Bristol - SOLD OUT

5 December – O2 Academy, Birmingham - SOLD OUT

7 December – O2 Academy, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

8 December - O2 Academy, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

10 December – O2 Academy Brixton, London - SOLD OUT

11 December - O2 Academy Brixton, London - SOLD OUT

13 December – Great Hall, Cardiff - SOLD OUT

16 December – Dublin, Olympia - SOLD OUT

17 December – Ulster Hall, Belfast - SOLD OUT

19 December – O2 Academy, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

21 December - O2 Academy, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

22 December - O2 Academy, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher plays triumphant homecoming gig for Radio X with Sam Fender at O₂ Ritz Manchester

Fender also celebrated his debut album Hypersonic Missiles hitting the top spot, with an epic set this weekend, where he was the special guest at Liam Gallagher's homecoming gig at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester for Radio X.

Sam Fender plays Radio X Presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester
Sam Fender plays Radio X Presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

Opening the set with Millennial, Fender showcased his debut LP with hugely popular songs, including The Borders, Dead Boys, Hypersonic Missiles and Will We Talk?

Sam Fender live for Radio X at the O₂ Ritz Manchester 21 September 2019 setlist:

1. Millennial
2. Will We Talk?
3. The Borders
4. Dead Boys
5. Spice
6. Play God
7. Hypersonic Missiles

WATCH: Fans sing Happy Birthday to Liam Gallagher at O₂ Ritz Manchester

You can hear highlights of Radio X Presents Liam Gallagher with very special guest Sam Fender on Radio X from 7pm on Sunday 29 September.

