WATCH: Foals share official video for new Black Bull single

Yannis Philippakis and co have released the visuals for the lead track from their forthcoming album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 2.

Foals have revealed the official video for their new single.

Black Bull is the lead track from the band's second collection of new music this year in Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 2.

The album, like Part 1, was produced by Foals themselves - with Yannis Philippakis on vocals and guitar, Jimmy Smith on guitar, Jack Bevan on drums, Edwin Congreave on the keys - and Philippakis and Congreave contributing on bass too

Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 2 is set for release on 18 October 2019.

Speaking to Radio X about the gaming inspired the album title, Yannis said: "I think it's from a Nintendo save screen and I came across the phrase maybe a year or two ago".

Meanwhile, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1 is among the albums to receive a Mercury Prize nod this year alongside IDLES' Joy as an Act of Resistance, The 1975's A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships and Fontaines D.C.'s Dogrel.

Also up for the album of the year is Anna Calvi with Hunter, Serge Kasabian collaborator Little Simz for her Grey Area album and soon-to-be Liam Gallagher support act slowthai for Nothing Great About Britain.

Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2 tracklist:

1. Red Desert

2. The Runner

3. Wash Off

4. Black Bull

5. Like Lightning

6. Dreaming Of

7. Ikaria

8. 10,000 Feet

9. Into the Surf

10. Neptune

Foals made a triumphant return to Oxfordshire, for their first gig in the county in four years at Truck Festival.

Ahead of their homecoming show, the What Went Down rockers played a surprise set at Glastonbury 2019, playing the festival's famous Park stage.

The Exits rockers will continue to tour in the lead-up to the release of Part 2 by headlining Boardmasters next weekend and playing international shows as far afield as Japan, Thailand and Russia.

