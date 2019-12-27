The Best Albums of the 2010s
27 December 2019, 20:00 | Updated: 27 December 2019, 20:01
Here's Radio X's pick of the essential albums you need from the past decade.
The 2010s have been an eventful decade in the world of music - we've seen many bands split up, and many more new groups and artists blossom into action. Here's our selection of the albums you need from the past decade.
-
Alt-J - An Awesome Wave
Released: 25 May 2012. Best tracks: Matilda, Breezeblocks, Tesselate.
-
Arcade Fire - The Surburbs
Released: 2 August 2010. Best tracks: The Suburbs, Ready To Start.
-
Arctic Monkeys - AM
Released: 9 September 2013. Best tracks: R U Mine? Knee Socks, Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?, Do I Wanna Know, One For The Road.
-
Richard Ashcroft - These People
Released: 20 May 2016. Best tracks: This Is How It Feels, They Don't Own Me, Hold On
-
Biffy Clyro - Opposites
Released :28 January 2013. Best tracks: Black Chandelier, Victory Over The Sun, Biblical
-
Jade Bird - Jade Bird
Released: 19 April 2019. Best tracks: I Get No Joy, My Motto, Uh-Huh
-
The Black Keys - El Camino
Released: 6 December 2011. Best tracks: Gold On The Ceiling, Lonely Boy, Little Black Submarines
-
Blossoms - Cool Like You
Released: 27 April 2018. Best tracks: There's a Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls), I Can't Stand It, How Long WilL This Last?
-
Bombay Bicycle Club - So Long, See You Tomorrow
Released: 3 February 2014. Best tracks: Luna, Carry Me, Feel
-
David Bowie - Blackstar
Released: 8 January 2016. Best tracks: Blackstar, Lazarus, 'Tis A Pity She's A Whore
-
Jake Bugg - Jake Bugg
Released: 15 October 2012. Best tracks: Lightning Bolt, Taste It, Seen It All.
-
Catfish And The Bottlemen - The Balcony
Released: 15 September 2014. Best tracks: Homesick, Pacifier, Kathleen
-
CHVRCHES - The Bones Of What You Believe
Released: 20 September 2013. Best tracks: The Mother We Share, Recover, Gun
-
The Courteeners - Anna
Released: 4 February 2013. Best tracks: Are You In Love With A Notion?, Van Der Graaf, Lose Control
-
Lana Del Rey - Born To Die
Released: 27 January 2012. Best tracks: Born To Die, Blue Jeans, Video Games
-
Elbow - Build A Rocket Boys!
Released: 4 March 2011. Best tracks: Liipy Kids, Neat Little Rows
-
Everything Everything - Get To Heaven
Released: 22 June 2015. Best tracks: Distant Past, Regret, Spring/Sun/Winter/Dread
-
Sam Fender - Hypersonic Missiles
Released: 13 September 2019. Best tracks: Hypersonic Missiles, Dead Boys, Play God
-
Florence And The Machine - Ceremonials
Released: 28 October 2011. Best tracks: Shake It Out, What The Water Gave Me, No Light No Light
-
Foals - Holy Fire
Released: 11 February 2013. Best tracks: Inhaler, My Number, Out Of The Woods
-
Foo Fighters - Wasting Light
Released: 12 April 2011. Best tracks: Rope, Arlandia, Walk
-
Liam Gallagher - Why Me? Why Not
Released: 20 September 2019. Best tracks: Shockwave, Once, One Of Us
-
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Released: 17 October 2011. Best tracks: Everybody's On The Run, If I Had A Gun..., AKA... What A Life!
-
HAIM - Days Are Gone
Released: 27 September 2013. Best tracks: Forever, The Wire
-
Jamie T - Carry On The Grudge
Released: 29 September 2014. Best tracks: Don't You Find, Zombie, Rabbit Hole
-
Kasabian - For Crying Out Loud
Released: 5 May 2017. Best tracks: Bless This Acid House, You're In Love With A Psycho, Comeback Kid
-
Miles Kane - Colour Of The Trap
Released: 3 June 2013. Best tracks: Rearrange, Come Closer, Inhaler
-
The Killers - Wonderful Wonderful
Released: 22 September 2017. Best tracks: The Man, Run For Cover
-
Kodaline - In A Perfect World
Released: 14 June 2013. Best tracks: High Hopes, Love Like This, All i Want
-
London Grammar - If You Wait
Released: 6 September 2013. Best tracks: Hey Now, Strong, If You Wait
-
The Maccabees - Given To The Wild
Released: 9 January 2012. Best tracks: Feel To Follow, Pelican
-
Mumford & Sons - Babel
Released: 21 September 2012. Best tracks: I Will Wait, Lover Of The Light, Whispers In The Dark
-
Muse - Drones
Released: 5 June 2015. Best tracks: Dead Inside, Psycho
-
Royal Blood - Royal Blood
Released: 25 August 2014. Best tracks: Figure It Out, Come On Over, Little Monster
-
Stereophonics - Keep The Village Alive
Released: 11 September 2015. Best tracks: I Wanna Get Lost With You, C'Est La Vie
-
Two Door Cinema Club - Tourist History
Released: 17 February 2010. Best tracks: Something Good Can Work, Undercover Martyn, I Can Talk
-
The Vaccines - What Do You Expect From The Vaccines
Released: 11 March 2011. Best tracks: Wreckin' Bar (Ra Ra Ra), If You Wanna, Nørgaard
-
Vampire Weekend - Contra
Released: 11 January 2010. Best tracks: Cousins, Horchata, Holiday
-
Wolf Alice - My Love Is Cool
Released: 22 June 2015. Best tracks: Bros, Fluffy, You're A Germ
-
The Wombats - This Modern Glitch
Released: 22 April 2011. Best tracks: Tokyo (Vampires & Wolves), Anti-D, Jump Into the Fog