The Best Albums of the 2010s

27 December 2019, 20:00 | Updated: 27 December 2019, 20:01

Here's Radio X's pick of the essential albums you need from the past decade.

The 2010s have been an eventful decade in the world of music - we've seen many bands split up, and many more new groups and artists blossom into action. Here's our selection of the albums you need from the past decade.

  1. Alt-J - An Awesome Wave

    Alt-J - An Awesome Wave. Picture: Press

    Released: 25 May 2012. Best tracks: Matilda, Breezeblocks, Tesselate.

  2. Arcade Fire - The Surburbs

    Arcade Fire - The Surburbs. Picture: Press

    Released: 2 August 2010. Best tracks: The Suburbs, Ready To Start.

  3. Arctic Monkeys - AM

    Arctic Monkeys - AM. Picture: Press

    Released: 9 September 2013. Best tracks: R U Mine? Knee Socks, Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?, Do I Wanna Know, One For The Road.

  4. Richard Ashcroft - These People

    Richard Ashcroft - These People. Picture: Press

    Released: 20 May 2016. Best tracks: This Is How It Feels, They Don't Own Me, Hold On

  5. Biffy Clyro - Opposites

    Biffy Clyro - Opposites. Picture: Press

    Released :28 January 2013. Best tracks: Black Chandelier, Victory Over The Sun, Biblical

  6. Jade Bird - Jade Bird

    Jade Bird - Jade Bird. Picture: Press

    Released: 19 April 2019. Best tracks: I Get No Joy, My Motto, Uh-Huh

  7. The Black Keys - El Camino

    The Black Keys - El Camino. Picture: Press

    Released: 6 December 2011. Best tracks: Gold On The Ceiling, Lonely Boy, Little Black Submarines

  8. Blossoms - Cool Like You

    Blossoms - Cool Like You. Picture: Press

    Released: 27 April 2018. Best tracks: There's a Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls), I Can't Stand It, How Long WilL This Last?

  9. Bombay Bicycle Club - So Long, See You Tomorrow

    Bombay Bicycle Club - So Long, See You Tomorrow. Picture: Press

    Released: 3 February 2014. Best tracks: Luna, Carry Me, Feel

  10. David Bowie - Blackstar

    David Bowie - Blackstar. Picture: Press

    Released: 8 January 2016. Best tracks: Blackstar, Lazarus, 'Tis A Pity She's A Whore

  11. Jake Bugg - Jake Bugg

    Jake Bugg - Jake Bugg. Picture: Press

    Released: 15 October 2012. Best tracks: Lightning Bolt, Taste It, Seen It All.

  12. Catfish And The Bottlemen - The Balcony

    Catfish And The Bottlemen - The Balcony. Picture: Press

    Released: 15 September 2014. Best tracks: Homesick, Pacifier, Kathleen

  13. CHVRCHES - The Bones Of What You Believe

    CHVRCHES - The Bones Of What You Believe. Picture: Press

    Released: 20 September 2013. Best tracks: The Mother We Share, Recover, Gun

  14. The Courteeners - Anna

    The Courteeners - Anna. Picture: Press

    Released: 4 February 2013. Best tracks: Are You In Love With A Notion?, Van Der Graaf, Lose Control

  15. Lana Del Rey - Born To Die

    Lana Del Rey - Born To Die. Picture: Press

    Released: 27 January 2012. Best tracks: Born To Die, Blue Jeans, Video Games

  16. Elbow - Build A Rocket Boys!

    Elbow - Build A Rocket Boys! Picture: Press

    Released: 4 March 2011. Best tracks: Liipy Kids, Neat Little Rows

  17. Everything Everything - Get To Heaven

    Everything Everything - Get To Heaven. Picture: Press

    Released: 22 June 2015. Best tracks: Distant Past, Regret, Spring/Sun/Winter/Dread

  18. Sam Fender - Hypersonic Missiles

    Sam Fender - Hypersonic Missiles
    Sam Fender - Hypersonic Missiles. Picture: Press

    Released: 13 September 2019. Best tracks: Hypersonic Missiles, Dead Boys, Play God

  19. Florence And The Machine - Ceremonials

    Released 28 October 2011. Best tracks: Shake It Out, What The Water Gave Me, No Light No Light. Picture: Press

    Released: 28 October 2011. Best tracks: Shake It Out, What The Water Gave Me, No Light No Light

  20. Foals - Holy Fire

    Foals - Holy Fire. Picture: Press

    Released: 11 February 2013. Best tracks: Inhaler, My Number, Out Of The Woods

  21. Foo Fighters - Wasting Light

    Foo Fighters - Wasting Light. Picture: Press

    Released: 12 April 2011. Best tracks: Rope, Arlandia, Walk

  22. Liam Gallagher - Why Me? Why Not

    Liam Gallagher - Why Me? Why Not. Picture: Press

    Released: 20 September 2019. Best tracks: Shockwave, Once, One Of Us

  23. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

    Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. Picture: Press

    Released: 17 October 2011. Best tracks: Everybody's On The Run, If I Had A Gun..., AKA... What A Life!

  24. HAIM - Days Are Gone

    HAIM - Days Are Gone. Picture: Press

    Released: 27 September 2013. Best tracks: Forever, The Wire

  25. Jamie T - Carry On The Grudge

    Jamie T - Carry On The Grudge. Picture: Press

    Released: 29 September 2014. Best tracks: Don't You Find, Zombie, Rabbit Hole

  26. Kasabian - For Crying Out Loud

    Kasabian - For Crying Out Loud. Picture: Press

    Released: 5 May 2017. Best tracks: Bless This Acid House, You're In Love With A Psycho, Comeback Kid

  27. Miles Kane - Colour Of The Trap

    Miles Kane - Colour Of The Trap. Picture: Press

    Released: 3 June 2013. Best tracks: Rearrange, Come Closer, Inhaler

  28. The Killers - Wonderful Wonderful

    The Killers - Wonderful Wonderful. Picture: Press

    Released: 22 September 2017. Best tracks: The Man, Run For Cover

  29. Kodaline - In A Perfect World

    Kodaline - In A Perfect World. Picture: Press

    Released: 14 June 2013. Best tracks: High Hopes, Love Like This, All i Want

  30. London Grammar - If You Wait

    London Grammar - If You Wait. Picture: Press

    Released: 6 September 2013. Best tracks: Hey Now, Strong, If You Wait

  31. The Maccabees - Given To The Wild

    The Maccabees - Given To The Wild. Picture: Press

    Released: 9 January 2012. Best tracks: Feel To Follow, Pelican

  32. Mumford & Sons - Babel

    Mumford & Sons - Babel. Picture: Press

    Released: 21 September 2012. Best tracks: I Will Wait, Lover Of The Light, Whispers In The Dark

  33. Muse - Drones

    Muse - Drones. Picture: Press

    Released: 5 June 2015. Best tracks: Dead Inside, Psycho

  34. Royal Blood - Royal Blood

    Royal Blood - Royal Blood. Picture: Press

    Released: 25 August 2014. Best tracks: Figure It Out, Come On Over, Little Monster

  35. Stereophonics - Keep The Village Alive

    Stereophonics - Keep The Village Alive. Picture: Press

    Released: 11 September 2015. Best tracks: I Wanna Get Lost With You, C'Est La Vie

  36. Two Door Cinema Club - Tourist History

    Two Door Cinema Club - Tourist History. Picture: Press

    Released: 17 February 2010. Best tracks: Something Good Can Work, Undercover Martyn, I Can Talk

  37. The Vaccines - What Do You Expect From The Vaccines

    The Vaccines - What Do You Expect From The Vaccines. Picture: Press

    Released: 11 March 2011. Best tracks: Wreckin' Bar (Ra Ra Ra), If You Wanna, Nørgaard

  38. Vampire Weekend - Contra

    Vampire Weekend - Contra. Picture: Press

    Released: 11 January 2010. Best tracks: Cousins, Horchata, Holiday

  39. Wolf Alice - My Love Is Cool

    Wolf Alice - My Love Is Cool. Picture: Press

    Released: 22 June 2015. Best tracks: Bros, Fluffy, You're A Germ

  40. The Wombats - This Modern Glitch

    The Wombats - This Modern Glitch. Picture: Press

    Released: 22 April 2011. Best tracks: Tokyo (Vampires & Wolves), Anti-D, Jump Into the Fog

