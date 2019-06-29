Foals: Tracks That Changed Our Lives

Yannis Philippakis and Jimmy Smith take Radio X through a playlist of their most influential and memorable songs.

Which song made Foals’ bassist throw up? Which song does Yannis always have to skip? And which song makes Foals feel fantastic and get on the dancefloor.

As Foals release their new album, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1, Yannis Philippakis and Jimmy Smith take Radio X through a specially curated playlist of songs that hold particular memories.

Their playlist has everything from Arcade Fire to R.E.M. …and there’s even a couple of surprises.

How about the time that Life’s What yOU Make It by Talk Talk was “the perfect song on the perfect evening”, thanks to a Radiohead gig and a ride on a cycle rickshaw?

Watch the video and get inspired.