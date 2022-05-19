Foals reveal Brighton-inspired single 2001 is about "getting up to mischief"

By Jenny Mensah

Yannis Philippakis spoke to Radio X's George Godfrey about their new 2001 single and revealed their most rowdiest audiences.

Foals have released their new 2001 single, which is the next cut to be taken from their forthcoming album Life Is Yours.

Asked about the track, Yannis told Radio X's George Godfrey: "It's probably our favourite track on the new record between the three of us.

"It's like the one we're most excited about so we're stoked it's coming out now. But yeah, it's like it's one of the first things that was written for Life Is Yours."

The frontman added: "That was a period where we moved as Foals to Brighton in the early days, and we were young and you know... Brighton has that thing about it, that hold in the imagination of the British seaside.

"You go out there for a weekend and, you know, it's liberal, it's progressive, you get up to mischief. You can have a good time and you know, the song is basically, harking back or pining for those days when you're exploring the world, you're exploring nightlife, hedonism is a new thing. There's temptations but there's innocence to it as well. That's the vibe basically".

Despite the song's subject matter, the band headed to far sunnier climes to shoot its video.

Watch the official visuals for 2001, which was filmed in Costa Brava, Spain:

The single sees Yannis and co fulfil their promise to make and album for the post-pandemic dancefloor, that would make you want to "hug your friends".

It follows the infectious singles Wake Me Up and 2am which are also heavily influenced by nights out and discos.

In fact, earlier this year the band told NME "the only party that this record isn’t for is a Tory party" and given the state of things right now, the indie rocker stands by what he said.

"Yeah, I think we're still right there with that," said Yannis when quizzed about his declaration. "More than ever in fact."

But the party doesn't stop at the clubs; the band have already embarked on their live dates, already playing a mammoth four headline shows at London's Olympia.

Asked if he was nervous playing huge shows as a trio, he replied: "Weirdly it doesn't. The dynamic as a three-piece is different everywhere but the stage, 'cause when you're on the stage the thing I started to realise is the whole experience is being inside the songs and connecting with the crowd [...] I'm just losing myself in the tunes."

When it comes to playing huge arenas Yannis admits there were previously nerves, but they seem to have disappeared this time around.

He explained: "I actually commented on the fact that, like, playing shows, the size we were doing at the Olympia, we did like some, you know, big arena shows, basically. And like every other time we've played that, that scale of show, there's probably been an element of nerves and this time that just kind of wasn't, which is nice because it means you get to enjoy it just a bit more."

Life Is Yours is set for release on 17th June 2022 and is available to pre-order now.

See the tracklist for Foals' Life Is Yours album:

1. Life Is Yours

2. Wake Me Up

3. 2am

4. 2001

5. (summer sky

6. Flutter

7. Looking High

8. Under The Radar

9. Crest Of The Wave

10. The Sound

11. Wild Green

See Foals' 2022 UK and Ireland dates so far: